2A title game set for Saturday

Thursday’s SCISA Class 2A championship baseball game between Calhoun Academy and Patrick Henry has been postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m. at Orangeburg Prep.

The best-of-three series is currently tied at one game apiece. Calhoun Academy won the first game in St. Matthews 7-6 while Patrick Henry rallied to win the second game in Estill 10-9.

Gamecocks to pay DH Friday

COLUMBIA – The game between the University of South Carolina baseball team and Tennessee set for Thursday, May 18, has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Friday, May 19. Game one will be at 3 p.m. with game two starting approximately one hour after game one. Both games will be nine innings.

TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket holders who have Thursday, May 18, SERIES GM1 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 3:00pm game until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Friday, May 19, SERIES GM2 reserved tickets can come in for the 3:00pm game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.

Season parking pass holders can use their Game 1 or Game 2 parking pass for either game of Friday’s doubleheader.

SOUTH CAROLINA/TENNESSEE SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1 – Friday, May 19 – 3 p.m.

Game 2 – Friday, May 19 – approximately one hour after the conclusion of game 1

Game 3 – Saturday, May 20 – 2 p.m.