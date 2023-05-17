SCISA CLASS 2A BASEBALL SERIES

Patrick Henry Academy 10, Calhoun Academy 9

Patrick Henry Academy rallied from a 9-1 deficit to defeat Calhoun Academy 10-9 in eight innings Tuesday. With the win, the Patriots force a deciding game in the best-of-three series.

Connor Hayes had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Cavaliers. Andrew Tucker had two hits and four RBIs while Lukas Reed added two hits and an RBI.

The final game of the series will be played Thursday at Dorchester Academy beginning at 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OPS softball players earn postseason honors

Orangeburg Prep’s Payton Schurlknight was named the SCISA Region IV-AAA Player of the Year. She was also named to the all-region team along with teammates Katherine Lambrecht, Jane Walker Yonce, Lauren Ballew, Prestan Schurlknight and Hannah Lambrecht.