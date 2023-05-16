SCISA Class A Baseball

Richard Winn Academy 9, Jefferson Davis Academy 0

Richard Winn Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy to claim the SCISA Class A state baseball championship.

Payton Payne led the Raiders with two hits while Hunter Zorn and Colson Loadholt each added one hit.

The Eagles took the best-of-three series 2-0.

SCISA Class 2A Softball

Clarendon Hall 8, Calhoun Academy 0

Callie Yount struck out 10 batters to help lead Clarendon Hall to an 8-0 win over Calhoun Academy Tuesday.

With the win, the Lady Saints even the best-of-three series. The deciding game will be played Wednesday at Patriot Park in Sumter beginning at 6 p.m.

SCISA Class A Softball

HHA wins title

Holly Hill Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday night to claim the SCISA Class A softball title. No score was reported.