SCISA Class A Baseball
Richard Winn Academy 9, Jefferson Davis Academy 0
Richard Winn Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy to claim the SCISA Class A state baseball championship.
Payton Payne led the Raiders with two hits while Hunter Zorn and Colson Loadholt each added one hit.
The Eagles took the best-of-three series 2-0.
SCISA Class 2A Softball
Clarendon Hall 8, Calhoun Academy 0
Callie Yount struck out 10 batters to help lead Clarendon Hall to an 8-0 win over Calhoun Academy Tuesday.
With the win, the Lady Saints even the best-of-three series. The deciding game will be played Wednesday at Patriot Park in Sumter beginning at 6 p.m.
SCISA Class A Softball
HHA wins title
Holly Hill Academy defeated Jefferson Davis Academy Tuesday night to claim the SCISA Class A softball title. No score was reported.