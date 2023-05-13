Branchville’s run to the Class A Lower State championship hit a speed bump Saturday after a 4-1 loss to Lake View.

Kason Herlong threw a complete game giving up one run to help lead Lake View to the Lower State championship game Wednesday.

Mason Conner, Jonathan Delk and Harrison Wimberly each had a hit to lead Branchville. Chayse Lytle drove in the lone run for the Yellow Jackets.

Chris McGill drove in two runs to lead Lake View.

Branchville faces an elimination game Monday against East Clarendon. The Wolverines defeated Latta 5-3 Saturday to advance.

SCSU track teams finish seventh at MEAC Championship

South Carolina State’s men’s and women’s track teams each finished seventh overall at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship.

The SCSU men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Jalen Alleyne, Dwayne Curnell, Erick Hill and Kristopher Brown finished second with a season-best time of 40.02, while the women (Cameran Gist, Angelica Frederick, Debrielle Williams and Maya Smith) were fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in a time of 46.22, their top time of the season also.

Waddell Rembert-Jett finished third in the 100 meters (10.47); Kristopher Brown finished fourth in the event (10.52); the 4x400m relay team of Jaden Barker, Waddell Rembert-Jett, Dwayne Curnell and Barrington Walker finished fourth (3:12.29); Jalen Kimbrough earned fifth in the javelin throw (49.00m); Brown took sixth in the 200 meters (21.19); Jaden Barker finished seventh in the 400 meters (48.53); and Barrington Walker finished seventh in the 400m hurdles (59.23); Debrielle Williams, third in the 800 meters (2:15.86); the 4x400 meter relay team of Angelica Frederick, Maya Smith, Williams and Domonique Edmondson, fourth (3:50.61); Chanice Harris, fifth in the pole vault (2.29m, 7-06.00 ft.); Gist, fifth in the triple jump (12.03m, 39-05.75 ft.); Jada Banks, fifth in the 5000 (19:58.03); Mion Frierson, seventh in the Javelin (26.68m, 87-06 ft.); and Angelica Frederick, seventh in the 100 meters (12.07).

Norfolk State’s men’s team were the overall winners with 188.5 points, and the Howard women’s team took the title with 241.5 points.