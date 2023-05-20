Patrick Henry Academy scored eight runs in the third inning as the Patriots defeated Calhoun Academy 12-2 in five innings Saturday.

With the win, Patrick Henry took the three-game series (2-1 and clinched the Class 2A state championship.

"We've been able to go through practices all year, and normally (the coaches) can tell the day before a game how we're going to perform," Patrick Henry head coach Wayne Brown said. "After yesterday's practice, I told our guys they were ready. The way we hit the ball...it was unbelievable."

The Patriots opened the third inning with six consecutive hits including a triple from Forest Fairey. Patrick Henry would total nine hits in the inning, scoring eight runs and turning a 2-1 deficit into a 9-2 lead.

"That was tough," Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said. "(I) probably left the pitcher out there a little too long, but proud of Chase (Strickland). He threw pretty well we just had a few mistakes that made it a tough inning."

Strickland threw 2.2 innings giving up seven earned runs on seven hits and walking three. Landon Barnes entered the game and threw the last 1.2 inning giving up four earned runs.

"We had some guys with some experience," Layton said of his pitching staff. "We wanted to use Landon, but (Patrick Henry) hit him pretty good the other night. It was just one of those Game Three situations."

The Cavaliers were able to strike first, scoring two runs in the first inning. Barnes opened the game with a walk, and promptly stole second base. Connor Hayes followed with a one-out single and both runners scored on a William Felder single.

Calhoun Academy finished the game with a total of four hits.

"I thought we would hit the ball better (today)," Layton said. "We had been hitting well in the playoffs, but we couldn't put it where they weren't today."

Calhoun Academy had a chance to end the series Tuesday in Estill, building a 9-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Patriots scored four in the fifth and four in the seventh to force extra innings. Patrick Henry walked it off in the eighth to force a third and deciding game.

Layton said Tuesday's loss was not the deciding factor in Saturday's game.

"We came out okay, that one inning got us," Layton said. "We had some finger pointing, but that stopped. We have some young kids on this team. Patrick Henry is an experienced ball team, they handled adversity a little bit better than we did."

Calhoun Academy finishes the season 15-10 overall after being picked to finish last in the region to start the season.

"I'm proud of them, they surprised a lot of people this year," Layton said. "When I think back on this team, the word that describes them will be overachievers. We lost a big group of seniors (last year), and have a lot of young kids. This is a good group. When you look at the stat sheet there's nobody that you say 'you have to avoid this guy.' It's been a couple of different people to step up in each game, and that's what I'm really most proud of with this group. It was a total team effort, and that's what you like as a coach."