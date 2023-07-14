Orangeburg Post 4 was eliminated from the SC American Legion Baseball Playoffs after a 13-3 loss at Manning Santee Thursday.

Post 4 opened the game with a run in the first inning, but Manning Santee was able to answer with two in the bottom of the inning.

Orangeburg re-took the lead in the second inning with two runs, but Manning Santee scored three in the bottom of the second. They would add two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth and fifth inning to earn a 10-run rule victory.

Post 4 was led at the plate by Charlie McCutchen and Javon Stokes who each had a hit and an RBI. Forrest Sutcliffe reached base twice after being hit by a pitch and drove in a run.

Kyler Odom led Manning Santee with three hits and drove in four runs. Tyler June added three hits and an RBI.

Anthony Mack took the loss for Orangeburg after throwing three innings. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and walked four.

With the loss, Post 4 is eliminated from the Coastal Region and ends the year with a 2-13 record.