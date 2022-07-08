DIXIE MAJORS: Weather hampers play as Lake Marion gets win

Weather was again a factor Friday as Orangeburg continued to host the Dixie Majors 15U state baseball tournament at Orangeburg Prep's Lower Campus baseball facility.

Lake Marion and Midland took the field at 9 a.m. to complete their game from Thursday night that was called after inclement weather entered the Orangeburg area.

Lake Marion led 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Midland resumed the game with runners on first and third and one out.

Midland quickly tied the game in the third after an error allowed a run to score.

Mo Burroughs gave Lake Marion a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth when his double scored Charlie McCutchen and Kyle Cooper. Cooper was subbed in to run for catcher Bryson Williams.

Midland answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs to re-take the lead 5-4.

With Lake Marion trailing by a run in the final inning, Chase Strickland led off the seventh with a single. Back-to-back wild pitches allowed Strickland to advance to third with no outs.

​Burroughs would single to score Strickland and tie the game at 5-5. Two more wild pitches allowed Burroughs to move to third. A sacrifice bunt from Christopher Glover scored Burroughs and gave Lake Marion a 6-5 lead.

McCutchen would enter the game to pitch in the seventh, striking out two batters and earning the save.

Burroughs led Lake Marion with two hits and three RBIs while Strickland finished with two hits and two RBIs. Strickland pitched six innings allowing four earned runs on nine hits and striking out seven batters.

With the win, Lake Marion advances to Saturday's semifinal round against North Charleston who defeated Lexington 10-0 in a winner's bracket game Friday.

Earlier in the day, Lewisville eliminated Gaston with a 13-2 victory.

The night games featured a pair of elimination games between Lexington and Midland and Cayce-West Columbia and Lewisville. Neither of those games were finished before press time.

Midland eliminated Lexington with an 18-1 win in five innings and will face the the loser of Lake Marion and North Charleston Saturday.