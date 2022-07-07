Dixie Majors tourney opens

The Dixie Majors 15U state baseball tournament started in Orangeburg Thursday with Midlands defeating Cayce-West Columbia 11-0.

With the win, Midland advanced to the Day One finale against host team Lake Marion.

Lake Marion loaded the bases in top half of the third as Tadd Jameson opened the inning with a single and was sacrificed to second on a bunt from Sage Davis. Charlie McCutchen would be hit by a pitch and Bryson Williams followed with a walk. Chase Strickland lined a single up the middle that scored Davis and McCutchen to give Lake Marion a 2-0 lead.

Midland would answer in the bottom of the third with a run, and had runners on the corners with one out when umpires instructed both teams to leave the area due to lightening.

The game was not completed by press time with Lake Marion leading Midland 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Officials planned to finish the game Thursday night. If the game is to be completed Friday morning it would begin at 9 a.m.

Games from earlier in the day included North Charleston defeating Lewisville 12-1 and Lexington defeating Gaston 20-5.

A tentative schedule for Friday will feature Gaston vs. Lewisville in an elimination game at 9 a.m. followed by Lexington facing North Charleston at 11:30 p.m. In the afternoon, the Midlands/Lake Marion loser will face the loser of the Lexington/North Charleston game followed by Cayce-West Columbia facing the winner of the Gaston and Lewisville. All games are being played at Orangeburg Prep's Lower Campus baseball facility.

All times are subject to change.