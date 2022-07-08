DIXIE MAJORS: Lake Marion gets win

Lake Marion and Midland returned to the field Friday morning in Orangeburg to complete their Dixie Majors 15U state baseball tournament game from Thursday night, with the host Lake Marion team winning 6-5.

Lake Marion led 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning. Midland resumed the game with runners on first and third and one out.

Midland quickly tied the game in the third after an error allowed a run to score.

Mo Burroughs gave Lake Marion a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth when his double scored Charlie McCutchen and Kyle Cooper. Cooper was subbed in to run for catcher Bryson Williams.

Midland answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs to re-take the lead 5-4.

With Lake Marion trailing by a run in the final inning, Chase Strickland led off the seventh with a single. Back-to-back wild pitches allowed Strickland to advance to third with no outs.

Burroughs would single to score Strickland and tie the game at 5-5. Two more wild pitches allowed Burroughs to move to third. A sacrifice bunt from Christopher Glover scored Burroughs and gave Lake Marion a 6-5 lead.

McCutchen would enter the game to pitch in the seventh, striking out two batters and earning the save.

Burroughs led Lake Marion with two hits and three RBIs while Strickland finished with two hits and two RBIs. Strickland pitched six innings allowing four earned runs on nine hits and striking out seven batters.

With the win, Lake Marion advances to Saturday's semifinal round.

The tournament started Thursday with Midlands defeating Cayce-West Columbia 11-0, advancing to the game vs. Lake Marion.

Games from earlier in the day Thursday included North Charleston defeating Lewisville 12-1 and Lexington defeating Gaston 20-5.

All games are being played at Orangeburg Prep's Lower Campus baseball facility.