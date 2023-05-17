After throwing a complete-game shutout Tuesday against Calhoun Academy, Callie Yount once against answered the bell, throwing another seven innings and allowing two runs to help lead the Lady Saints to a 6-2 win.

"Callie was our horse through this series," Clarendon Hall head coach Jeffrey Bays said. "I'm so proud of her performance. I'm proud of everybody, it takes an army, but when you have a pitcher that can do what she did ... I can't say enough about it."

After Tuesday's 8-0 victory, Yount said she was a little surprised to find out she would be making the start Wednesday.

"(Coach Bays) had faith in us, he knew we had no problem coming back," Yount said. "I was excited, knowing I had my team behind me, and they were focused."

Bays said his team lost focus in the series-opener Monday in St. Matthews.

"Nerves got us a little bit in that game. Calhoun is a great team," Bays said. "But after Monday's game, we didn't come off the field with our heads down; our team was upbeat. They're relentless, they won't give up; it's become a tradition with Clarendon Hall softball."

The Lady Saints were able to strike first Wednesday when Mandy Wells hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give Clarendon Hall an early 3-0 lead.

"It was important to get the lead," Wells said. "I'm just happy I was able to get my team up and get us going."

Calhoun Academy pulled back a run in the fourth as Blakley Kingsmore drove in Reagan Kizer with an RBI double. The Lady Cavaliers had a chance to get more, but a pickoff at third base erased Kingsmore, allowing Clarendon Hall to keep the momentum.

The Lady Saints pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fourth inning when Maggie Harrington drove in two runs with a double.

Clarendon Hall got a run in the sixth as Yount produced an RBI single.

"I think once we got that lead (in the second), you could see it take the life out of (Calhoun)," Bays said. "We got the momentum going and the bats started to come to life."

The win gives Clarendon Hall a second straight SCISA softball championship. The Lady Saints won the Class A title last season, but were able to move up and win the 2A title this year.

Calhoun Academy finishes the season 17-7.

"We played our hearts out, but they played a better game," Calhoun Academy head coach Matt Polin said. "This is the first time taking a (CA) team to the state championship since 1989, so that's nothing to hang your head about. They got hits when they needed them; they're a good team. We played well enough to win, we just had some calls not go our way."