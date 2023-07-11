Orangeburg Post 4 opened the American Legion playoffs with a 4-1 road win at Georgetown Tuesday night.

Post 4 ended the regular season with a win over St. George giving head coach Dukes Isgett and his team a dose of confidence going into postseaon.

“I think we can play with anybody in our league,” Isgett said after the regular season despite the 1-11 record.

Forrest Sutcliffe threw a complete game Tuesday allowing one run on six hits to earn the win. He recorded nine strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Orangeburg built a 3-0 lead with single runs in the first three innings. Sutcliffe opened the game with a double and scored on a Nathan Moody single.

In the second, Sutcliffe drove in the second run of the game with an RBI single that plated Eli Pantaleon.

Post 4 made the score 3-0 when Moody opened the inning with a single and advanced to third on a bunt single from Charlie McCutchen. Moody would score on a sacrifice fly from Trey Craig.

Georgetown would get one back in the bottom of the third inning when Clifton Venters led off with a double and scored on a Connor Dupuis double.

Orangeburg added an insurance run in sixth when Craig led off the inning with a walk. He would score on wild pitch to make the final score 4-1.

Sutcliffe led Post 4 with two hits and an RBI. Moody had a hit and an RBI while McCutchen, T Riley and JT Edwards each added hits.

Venters led Georgetown with three hits and scored a run.

Orangeburg advances to the winner’s bracket game of the Coastal Region where they will face League I foe Sumter. The P-1 5’s swept Orangeburg in a three-game earlier this season and finished first in League I.