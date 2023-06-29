In a warm up to next season’s Dixie Youth World Series, the City of Orangeburg hosted the DYB Division I and II Rookie League state tournament over the weekend.

The event brought nearly 20 all-star teams comprised of five and six-year-old players from around the state, each one hoping to represent South Carolina at the World Series to be held in Rockwood, TN.

Gilbert won the Division II championship game Monday night after a 25-15 win over Gaston.

In the Division I bracket, Orangeburg took part as the host team losing its first game to Lancaster 28-0. They were then eliminated after a 10-4 loss to Hartsville North.

The Division I championship was decided Tuesday morning with Lancaster getting a 16-8 victory over Pineview to advance to the World Series. Head coach Joel Allen said he was proud of the way his team played over the five days.

“We’ve worked these guys since February when we started the regular season,” Allen said. “We re-instated the Fall Ball season and I think that helped tremendously, especially on the defensive side with game awareness and situation awareness.”

Lancaster’s defense allowed an average of four runs per game during the tournament including the shutout of Orangeburg. On offense, Lancaster would average just over 18 runs per game on their way to the state title.

“If you watched us this week, you can see we’re talented at the plate,” Allen said. “We have some kids that can really hit the ball. We have five or six that can hit it further than most average six-year-olds. We’ve been blessed with great talent, great coaches, supportive families and a great community.”

As his team ran to centerfield to retrieve its state championship banner, Allen said he was excited for his players to get the opportunity to make a memory that he hopes will stay with them for a lifetime.

“We’ve been close the last two years,” Allen said. “We finished third both times, but now they have the chance to go to Tennessee and add even more memories. This is what baseball is all about.”

As a former DYB player, Allen said he had the opportunity to represent South Carolina at a World Series in Virginia.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” Allen said. “The guys on that team, those 13 and 14-year-olds, I’m still friends with them today. These guys are going to have that chance to build those bonds that will last a lifetime.”

It was announced last year that Orangeburg was selected to host a DYB World Series in 2024. The city will welcome teams from around the Southeast to take part in the annual event. The Division I and II AA Coaches Pitch World Series is scheduled to begin July 25, 2024.

Dixie Youth Softball

Barnwell claimed its second-straight Ponytails state championship with a 17-1 victory over Gaston in St. Matthews Monday night.

Barnwell rallied out of the loser’s bracket after a 17-6 loss to Lake Marion on Sunday. They would eliminate Orangeburg before taking down Lake Marion 22-8 Monday.

Lake Marion defeated St. George Sunday to win the Angels state tournament. Lake Marion was undefeated (3-0) in the tournament giving up just one run and posting two shutouts.

Both teams will now represent South Carolina in their respective divisions at the World Series to be held in Alexandria, LA. The opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, July 28 with games beginning Saturday, July 29 and concluding Wednesday, Aug. 3.