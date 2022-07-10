DIXIE MAJORS: Lake Marion wins title

The Lake Marion 15U All-Stars defeated Midland 5-3 Sunday to win the Dixie Majors 15U state baseball championship.

"We got a good group of guys," Lake Marion head coach Tate Jameson said after the game. "They work together, play hard and compete with each other. They are a talented group, and I can't take anything away from them. I'm giving them the glory."

Lake Marion pitcher Eli Pantaleon earned the win after throwing six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out five batters.

Mo Burroughs got the final three outs to earn a save.

Lake Marion was able to take advantage of poor pitching in the second inning as Chase Strickland opened the inning by being hit by a pitch and Crews Felder earned a walk. Both players moved up a base on a Kyle Cooper sacrifice bunt.

Back-to-back wild pitches allowed both Strickland and Crews to score, giving Lake Marion an early 2-0 lead.

Lake Marion added another in the second when Christopher Glover advanced to first on a dropped third strike. He would steal second and score on a Bryson Williams single to make the score 3-0.

Midland got a run in the third to pull within 3-1.

Lake Marion added two more in the fourth inning when Pantaleon and Glover opened the inning with back-to-back singles. They both advanced on a Sage Davis sacrifice bunt. Pantaleon scored on a wild pitch and Glover came home after a throwing error by the catcher, making the score 5-1.

Midland rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs, but was unable to force a winner-take-all game for later in the day.

Lake Marion fell short in this tournament a year ago, losing in the championship game to North Charleston.

"To have a state championship come from the Orangeburg area, I think it brings back something that we have been missing for quite a few years," Jameson said. "I'm an avid baseball fan and I love the game. I'm just happy to have the championship home."

As runner-up, Lake Marion was able to take part in the Dixie Major 15U World Series last season. This year, they will be representing South Carolina at the event scheduled for July 20-22 in Sterlington, Louisiana.

"We hope to be able to travel and make it there," Jameson said. "We're going to sleep a few nights then come up with a plan to get all of us out there."