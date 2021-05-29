SEC BASEBALL

Vols shut out Gators, advance

HOOVER, Ala. – No. 4 Tennessee will play in its first SEC Tournament Championship game since 1995 after shutting out No. 13 Florida, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Hoover Met.

The trio of Camden Sewell, Redmond Walsh and Sean Hunley silenced a Gators' lineup that scored 24 combined runs in their three tournament games leading up to Saturday.

Sewell turned in the best performance of his Tennessee career, allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings while setting a career high with six strikeouts to earn the win and improve to 4-1 on the year. Walsh and Hunley combined to pitch the final two innings to finish off UT's second straight shutout.

Seven different players had a hit for Tennessee, led by a 2-for-3 performance by leadoff man Liam Spence, who also walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Evan Russell, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert each drove in a run for the Big Orange.

Arkansas downs Ole Miss