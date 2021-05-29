SEC BASEBALL

Vols shut out Gators, advance
HOOVER, Ala. – No. 4 Tennessee will play in its first SEC Tournament Championship game since 1995 after shutting out No. 13 Florida, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Hoover Met.
The trio of Camden Sewell, Redmond Walsh and Sean Hunley silenced a Gators' lineup that scored 24 combined runs in their three tournament games leading up to Saturday.
Sewell turned in the best performance of his Tennessee career, allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings while setting a career high with six strikeouts to earn the win and improve to 4-1 on the year. Walsh and Hunley combined to pitch the final two innings to finish off UT's second straight shutout.
Seven different players had a hit for Tennessee, led by a 2-for-3 performance by leadoff man Liam Spence, who also walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Evan Russell, Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert each drove in a run for the Big Orange.
Arkansas downs Ole Miss
HOOVER, Ala. – The Rebels stood toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, but ultimately fell to top-ranked Arkansas by just one run in the fifth and final game of the week for Ole Miss in Hoover. The Rebels, after their third consecutive trip to Saturday's semifinals round in the SEC Tournament, will now head home after the one-run defeat to the Razorbacks.
The Razorback arms were able to stifle the potent Rebel lineup for most of the afternoon, holding Ole Miss to just two runs on six hits before ultimately emerging victorious by a score of 3-2.
Even in the Rebels' fifth game of the week with bullpen options limited due to workload, Ole Miss pitchers handled a powerful Arkansas lineup for the better part of the ballgame. Cody Adcock turned in a start to remember, going a career best 4.1 IP and allowing just a pair of runs on a first-inning homer.