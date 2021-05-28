SEC BASEBALL

The Vols capped the scoring with back-to-back homers by Spence and Ferguson to lead off the sixth inning, extending the lead to 11 and bringing the run-rule into play.

Kirby Connell retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game and secure a spot in Saturday's semifinal.

Tennessee (44-15) will take on No. 6 seed Florida tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET for a spot in the SEC Tournament Championship game.

Ole Miss advances

HOOVER, Ala. – Senior RHP Tyler Myers turned in the performance of a lifetime on Friday in Hoover, and it proved to be more than enough as the Rebel starter outdueled Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter for a 4-1 victory in the SEC Tournament.