SEC BASEBALL

Vols blank Tide
HOOVER, Ala. – No. 4 Tennessee exacted some revenge with Friday's 11-0 shutout win over Alabama and secured a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals for the first time since 1995.
The second-seeded Vols posted their second straight run-rule victory, rolling over the Tide in seven innings. Freshman right hander Blade Tidwell threw six shutout frames while the bats exploded for 11 runs on 11 hits, including four home runs.
Luc Lipcius, Evan Russell, Liam Spence and Max Ferguson all went yard for the Big Orange in the win, marking the fifth time this season that UT has hit four or more homers in a game.
Tidwell continued his string of dominant performances on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out five to earn the win and improve to 8-3 on the year. The Loretto, Tennessee, native's eight victories are the fourth most by a freshman in program history.
The Vols got the scoring started with a Big Orange blast by Lipcius in the second inning. After Russell led off with a single, Lipcius destroyed a 2-2 pitch for his 12th homer of the year to put UT ahead 2-0.
Tennessee took a commanding lead with five more runs in the third inning. Ferguson, Drew Gilbert, Lipcius, Jordan Beck and Pete Derkay all drove in runs in the frame to put the Vols up 7-0.
Russell increased UT's lead once again with a two-run home run in the fourth, his 13th blast of the season. It was the third hit of the day for Lexington, Tennessee native, who also scored three runs and finished a triple short of the cycle.
The Vols capped the scoring with back-to-back homers by Spence and Ferguson to lead off the sixth inning, extending the lead to 11 and bringing the run-rule into play.
Kirby Connell retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game and secure a spot in Saturday's semifinal.
Tennessee (44-15) will take on No. 6 seed Florida tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET for a spot in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
Ole Miss advances
HOOVER, Ala. – Senior RHP Tyler Myers turned in the performance of a lifetime on Friday in Hoover, and it proved to be more than enough as the Rebel starter outdueled Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter for a 4-1 victory in the SEC Tournament.
Myers (4-2) was starting for just the third time of his entire career, and yet turned in career marks in nearly every statistical category. Myers worked seven complete without allowing a run, and had allowed just four hits by the time he exited in the eighth inning. Although one run was credited to the Rebel starter after his departure late in the game, Myers effectively worked through the Vanderbilt lineup three times through to earn the win in his start.
Brandon Johnson, meanwhile, filled in for the final 2.0 IP to earn the righty's first career save in a Rebel uniform. The combined work of Myers and Johnson held off any hopes of a Commodore resurgence whereas the Rebels did just enough at the plate, including a late homer from Kevin Graham, to ultimately emerge victorious by a score of 4-1.
Ole Miss drew first blood, loading the bases with no outs in the second inning. Peyton Chatagnier won an eight-pitch battle, forcing Leiter to walk home the first run. Then Calvin Harris drove in the second, sending Tim Elko home on a sac fly to left center, making it 2-0 Rebels.
Meanwhile, Myers just kept stringing together outs. Enrique Bradfield and Dominic Keegan both singled in the third as the Commodores looked poised to answer Ole Miss two-run second, but Myers struck out Spencer Jones to escape the jam.
In the fourth, Myers worked through the inning with little issue, much thanks to a spectacular defensive play by Hayden Dunhurst on a bunt attempt. The junior out of Houston kept rolling, retiring Vandy in order in the fifth and sixth innings.
Leiter found his groove as well after the hiccup in the second. The MLB Draft darling retired the Rebels in order in the fourth and fifth, then allowed one baserunner on an error in the sixth before Ole Miss finally chased him in the seventh.
Leatherwood earned his way on with a hit-by-pitch, and pinch runner Cade Sammons quickly moved up on a stolen base. TJ McCants cashed in, singling to right to make it a 3-0 Rebel advantage and bring Nick Maldonado out of the bullpen.
Maldonado escaped the seventh without further damage, but Graham tacked on an insurance run, blasting a home run off of his own picture on the scoreboard in right field to make it a 4-0 lead.
Vanderbilt finally chased Myers with a double and a walk to start the eighth inning, bringing Brandon Johnson out of the bullpen. A single past Jacob Gonzalez at shortstop loaded the bases, but Johnson won a nine-pitch battle with Keegan, inducing a double play to trade two outs for one run. Another groundout ended the frame with the score 4-1.
Johnson would work the ninth with ease, inducing two fly outs and a ground out en route to the junior's first career save in a Rebel uniform.
Ole Miss now advances to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the third consecutive time and will face Arkansas tomorrow night in a single-elimination game with a trip to the championship game on the line.
THURSDAY LATE GAME
Arkansas tops Vandy
HOOVER, Ala. — Matt Goodheart drove in three runs and Kevin Kopps pitched three perfect innings in relief to help Arkansas advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals with a 6-4 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday night.
Kopps came on in the seventh with a runner on and none out and retired all nine batters he faced, striking out five for his ninth save of the season.
Ryan Costeiu (7-2) picked up the win for the top-seeded Razorbacks (44-10). He struck out two and gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings of relief.