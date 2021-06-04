Old Dominion holds off Jacksonville

COLUMBIA -- Survive and advance. That's the mantra of every team in the NCAA College Baseball tournament.

And while the Monarchs faced a ton of adversity, they survived Friday night, thanks in large part to their bullpen, defeating Jacksonville, 4-3, at Founders Park at the University of South Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Monarchs are the No. 1 seed in the regional but will be in hostile territory tonight when they take on South Carolina at 7. The No. 2-seeded Gamecocks are expected to have more than 8,000 partisan fans behind them.

The victory was the first for ODU (43-14) in the NCAA tournament since 1995 and ended an 8-game tournament losing streak. The No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament, ODU has now won eight in a row and 11 of its last 12 games.

Although Jacksonville (16-33) had the worst record in the NCAA tournament, the Dolphins entered this game on a hot streak, winning eight of their last 12 games, including two victories over Liberty, which defeated Duke earlier Friday in the NCAA tournament.

Coach Chris Finwood warned that the Dolphins were better than their record and Jacksonville was in this game until the final out.