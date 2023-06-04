COLUMBIA -- The Fighting Camels kept the season alive and avenged Friday's loss with an 11-1 win over NC State in Sunday's first elimination game. The Camels now advance to the regional final against the host South Carolina at 6 p.m.

Campbell improved to 46-14 with the win, while NC State wrapped up its season with a 36-21 mark. Campbell now advances to its third regional final in its last four NCAA Tournament appearances, having also made it this far in 2019 and 2021.

Jarrod Belbin got the scoring started immediately with his fifth leadoff home run of the season. Drew Winters added a two-run shot of his own in the first frame to give the Camels an early 3-0 lead.

Belbin got his second RBI of the day with a sac fly to center in the second inning to score Chandler Riley. In the next at-bat, Bryce Arnold singled to center to bring home Dalen Thompson and extend the lead to 5-0.

The scoring continued in the third inning, when Grant Knipp got in on the action with a two-run homer to left field, scoring Lawson Harrill. This was the first time all season the Camels have scored two or more runs in each of the first three innings.

Campbell added one more in the fourth when Arnold crossed the plate on a ground ball from Winters with the bases loaded.

The Camels capped their scoring with three more runs in the eighth to extend their lead to 10. With the bases loaded, Harrill knocked a sac fly to center to score Payton Howard. Riley followed that up with a 2 RBI single through the left side to score both Max Weller and Logan Jordan.

Chance Daquila (9-1) turned in the quality start Campbell needed, going 7.0 IP and allowing only one run. The righty was the beneficiary of steady defense behind him, inducing three inning-ending double plays to escape early jams and keep the Pack off the board.

Wiley Hartley tossed the last two innings and picked up right where Daquila left off, rolling one last 4-6-3 double play to end it.

Bryce Arnold and Grant Knipp led the offense with three hits each as the bats erupted for 16 total hits. Belbin, Halstead, and Jordan all added two apiece.