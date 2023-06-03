Lipscomb Baseball's season came to a close Saturday afternoon as they fell to the third-seeded Charlotte 49ers in the elimination game of the Clemson Regional in a 9-2 decision.

After two scoreless innings on both ends, Lipscomb broke the ice in the top of the third, scoring two after a double from Mason Lundgrin. He plated Alex Vergara and Will Lee, who reached on a double and single to left field.

Lipscomb held the 49ers in check until the fourth frame where they start scoring what ended up being nine unanswered runs. They connected on a three-run homer with two outs to take a 3-2 lead and followed that act with a two-run jack to center field which increased their lead to three runs.

Charlotte held the Bisons in check for the remainder of the contest, holding Lipscomb to six hits, their lowest in five ball games. Besides the two spot in the third, Lipscomb made solid contact but could not get anything past the 49ers defense.

Charlotte added three insurance runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to right field, then a wild pitch followed by a solo homer take to increase their lead to six runs and then added their final run in the eighth on a single to left field en route to a 9-2 win over the Bisons. The result advances them to another elimination game on Sunday where they will take on the loser of the Clemson vs. Tennessee game later in the afternoon.