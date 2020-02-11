Louisville, defending champ Vandy college baseball favorites

GEORGIA (46-17)

The Bulldogs will go as far as their starting pitchers take them. Emerson Hancock's 1.99 ERA was the best by a Georgia starter since 1977. Cole Wilcox got better as his freshman season progressed. In SEC play, he went 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA and .188 opponent batting average. With the top three hitters gone, offense is the biggest question.

MIAMI (41-20)

The Hurricanes made an NCAA regional for the first time since 2016 and are looking to go farther in Gino DiMare's second year. The main contributors from a potent offense are back. Alex Toral hit 24 of Miami's 85 homers. Fifth-year senior Brian Van Belle won 10 games and anchors the pitching staff. The Canes also are excited about No. 2 starter Chris McMahon.

MICHIGAN (50-22)

The Wolverines were the feel-good story of 2019. They made it to the CWS finals in their first trip to Omaha since 1984 and their runner-up finish was their best since the 1962 team won the national title. Erik Bakich's club lost a couple big bats, but much is expected from Jordan Nwogu and Jack Blomgren, among others. Jeff Criswell will be the No. 1 starter, and Willie Weiss is back as the closer.

OKLAHOMA STATE (40-21)