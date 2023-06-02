COLUMBIA (AP) — LuJames Groover III belted a pair of solo home runs and Trevor Candelaria hit a third to power North Carolina State to a 5-1 win over Campbell in a first-round game at the Columbia Regional on Friday.

The win sends the Wolfpack (36-19) into a second-round match with the winner of the game between South Carolina and Central Connecticut. Campbell faces the loser in a consolation game.

Logan Whitaker started for N.C. State and blanked the Camels over his 4 1/3 innings of work. Rio Britton allowed four hits and Campbell's lone run in his 1 1/3 innings of relief and Justin Lawson allowed just one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his fifth win of the season.

Cade Kuehler allowed just one earned run, a first-inning homer to Groover, over his six innings, but took his first loss in nine decisions for Campbell.

Grant Knipp drove in Campbells' lone run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.