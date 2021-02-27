Gamecocks walk-off Tigers in drama-filled opener

“We were all pretty confident our pitchers would hold them and our hitters would get it done. It took a little longer than we would have liked but we got it done. I don’t feel like anyone was too anxious—no I wouldn’t say that, I was anxious,” “we never felt like we were out of it, that’s for sure”

And hold the pitching staff did. Kerry and Will Sanders combined for two more scoreless innings, including a jam in the 11th, to set the table for Eyster’s winning hit.

The biggest plays, though, came from Will Sanders, who came in from the bullpen with two on and no one out and used a double play mixed with another groundout to end the inning, walking off to a raucous yell and a few fist pumps.

“It says a lot about the kid. Everyone knows the kind of person he is, just being a nice guy but it’s cool to see him out there showing some guts and big time competitiveness being clutch,” Eyster said. “That’s something he proved today. We’ll use that for weeks and months to follow."

Pitching dominated for both sides Saturday with the Gamecocks getting paced by starter Thomas Farr, who pitched six innings of one-run baseball, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. As a staff South Carolina allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out 16 batters.