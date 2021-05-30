Duke wins first ACC baseball title since 1961

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cooper Stinson gave up three hits with no walks in six scoreless innings and Duke beat North Carolina State 1-0 in the ACC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded Blue Devils (32-20), who won their 12th straight game, were in the ACC championship game for the first time in program history. Duke won its last ACC title in 1961 before the conference tournament was established in 1973.

Stinson (3-3), who struck out six, came into the game with an 8.87 ERA over his last six starts.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks are host site for regional INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Founders Park has been selected as a host site for the NCAA Baseball R…

"I think it was the best start of his career," Duke coach Chris Pollard said. "And you know, he had a really rough start in his last start at Clemson, last regular season start, and it just shows his maturity and toughness. … His preparation is as good as anybody's and that's allowed him to not sort of succumb to falling into the trap of losing confidence."

Marcus Johnson got his seventh save of the season for the Blue Devils.

Duke scored in the fourth inning when Ethan Murray got a lead-off double and advanced to third and home on a pair of fly outs, scoring on Peter Matt's sacrifice.

Joey Loperfido was named tournament MVP, going 7-for-18 with three doubles and a home run in four games for the Blue Devils.