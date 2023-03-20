Claflin swept at Virginia State

The Claflin baseball team fell to 0-21 on the season and 0-12 in Peach Belt Conference play after being swept on the road at Virginia State over the weekend.

The Panthers were able to get an early 2-0 lead in the first game of the series when Corey Brown singled home Jelani Howard. Rufus Hurdle Jr. followed with an RBI single scoring Austin Montgomery. Virginia State tie the game with two runs in the fifth, and got a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to win 3-2.

In the second game, the Trojans scored 10 runs in the third inning to defeat Claflin 14-2. Michael Bailey led the Panthers with two hits. Hurdle Jr. had a hit and an RBI and Duane Henderson Jr. added an RBI.

Virginia State completed the sweep with a 5-1 win over Claflin. The Panthers had two hits led by Kobe Miller who had a hit and RBI.

Claflin will travel to Denmark to face Voorhees Tuesday.

SCSU tennis rolls through MEAC Roundup

The South Carolina State men’s and women’s tennis teams participated in the MEAC Roundup over the weekend in Cary, NC. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Howard (5-2), Morgan State (4-3), Coppin State (7-0) and Delaware State (7-0). On the men’s side, SC State defeated Morgan State (5-2), Howard (7-0) and Coppin State (6-1).

Both teams will travel to face Campbell Saturday.

USC’s Petry named top freshman

South Carolina outfielder Ethan Petry is this week’s Southeastern Conference Baseball Freshman of the Week.

Petry was 9-of-16 at the plate with four runs scored, seven RBIs and three home runs. He had three hits including a double against Presbyterian. Against Georgia, he had a home run in the first game of the series, then homered twice and drove in five runs in the second game of the series. In the finale he added an RBI single as the Gamecocks swept the Bulldogs.

South Carolina will travel to face Charlotte Tuesday.

SCSU track takes part at CSU meet

South Carolina State's men's and women's track teams took part in the Buccaneer Invitational over the weekend. The men placed third (91 points) and women placed fourth (51 points).

Top performers for the men's team include: Dexter Ratliff who finished first in discus (47.33 meters), second in hammer (44.66 meters) and third in shot put (13.55 meters); Mekhi Bosket finished second in the high jump; Jaden Barker finished first in the 400 meters (49.2); Kris Brown finished third in the 400 meters (49.3); Erick Hill finished third in the long jump (6.77 meters) and Dwayne Curnell who finished third in the 200 meters (21.88). The 4x400 relay teams earned a second and third place finish.

Top female performers include: Cameran Gist who finished first in long jump (5.55 meters) and third in the 100 meters (12.55); Maya Smith finished third in the 200 meters (25.41); Mion Frierson finished third in javelin (23.06 meters) and Yesmenia Benjamin finished third in discus (32.45 meters).

SC State will take part at the Weems Baskins Classic in Columbia Friday, March 24.