Lady Bulldogs split with MSU

South Carolina State softball split a pair of games with Morgan State over the weekend. The Lady Bulldogs won the first game 5-3 but fell in the second game 6-1.

In game one, Destiny Calloway put SC State up early with a three-run home run in the first inning. Morgan State was able to tie the game with two runs in the second and a run in the sixth. Amarie Gist delivered a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 5-3 victory.

In the second game, Calloway and Zarria Smith each had two hits while Jamaisha Prince added a hit and an RBI in the 6-1 loss.

South Carolina State will finish the regular season with a three-game series at home against Coppin State beginning Saturday, April 29.

Claflin drops road series at Flagler

Claflin baseball dropped three games in a series at Flagler College over the weekend. The Panthers were shutout 6-0 and 10-0 in their first two games, and fell 29-4 in the series finale. Claflin will travel for a three-game series against North Georgia beginning Friday, April 28.

SCSU track teams compete in Atlanta

Dexter Ratliff posted the third-best discus throw in the MEAC this season at the Georgia Tech Invitational in Atlanta. Jada Banks posted a season-best in the 1500 meters (5:09.92), Andrew Latimer posted a season-best in the 1500 meters (4:11.76) and Barrington Walker posted a season-best in the 400-meter hurdles (55.5). The women’s 4x100 meter relay team (Sydney Cooper, Angelica Frederick, Cameran Gist and Maya Smith) posted a season best 47.52. The men’s 4x100 meter relay team (Jalen Alleyne, Kristopher Brown, Waddell Rembert-Jett and Erick Hill) finished fourth with a time of 40.74.

SC State travels to the UNF East Coast Relays in Jacksonville April 28.