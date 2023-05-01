SC State splits final series

South Carolina State closed the regular season with a three-game home series against Coppin State. The Lady Bulldogs split a doubleheader Saturday with weather cancelling Sunday’s finale.

Coppin State rallied with three runs in the sixth inning to take Saturday’s first game 5-4. Kaylah Leslie led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and an RBI. Madison Boyd had a hit and two RBIs while Destiny Calloway added two hits.

In the second game, SC State used a six-run fourth inning to defeat Coppin State 8-7. Leslie drove in Kenniyah Miller with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win. Taylor Ames-Alexander drove in three runs for SC State. DeAsia Lowther and Boyd each added two hits.

SC State will take part in the MEAC tournament beginning Thursday, May 11 in Norfolk.

Claflin clinches division title

The Claflin softball team swept a two-game series from Fayetteville State (5-0, 14-1) and St. Augustine’s (10-1, 15-0) to claim the CIAA Southern Division championship.

Alexandria Beavers combined for seven hits and six RBIs during the four-game stretch. Breyanna Collins added five hits and five RBIs; Kennedy Baskerville had four hits and two RBIs; Cydney Cooper had two hits and four RBIs and Kourtney White added three hits and three RBIs.

Jaelyn Jackson earned two wins, striking out 13 batters over eight innings while Collins earned two wins including a five-inning no-hitter against St. Augustine’s.

The Lady Panthers will take part in the CIAA tournament beginning Tuesday, May 2.

Panthers fall at North Georgia

Claflin baseball closed the regular season with three losses (10-0, 16-3, 8-2) at North Georgia over the weekend. The Panthers finish the season 1-41 and 0-30 in conference play.

Dwight Priest led Claflin with three hits on the weekend. Da’Avion Sumpter and Kobe Miller each added two hits and Austin Montgomery had two RBIs.

Grice earns ACC, national POTW honors

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, and one of 15 national players-of-the-week by Collegiate Baseball on Monday.

In Clemson’s win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with a homer, double, five RBIs, two runs and two walks. Then in Clemson’s series-opening win at Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday, he went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. In the series finale at Boston College on Saturday, he hit a key two-run single in the second inning.

In the same game, he pitched 8.0 innings, allowing only two hits, one earned run and two walks with nine strikeouts to earn the win in Clemson’s 6-3 victory.

Robertson named USC D-line coach

University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Travian Robertson as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach.

Robertson, who returns to his alma mater, spent the 2022 season at Tulane, where he helped head coach Willie Fritz and the Green Wave to a 12-2 record overall, including a win over Southern California in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. Tulane allowed 22.2 points and 360.4 yards per game, surrendering just 3.9 yards per rush. Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins and defensive end Darius Hodges both earned second-team all-AAC honors.

Peach Bowl pairings announced

The Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge announced the official pairings for its 16th annual charity golf tournament.

Pairings were determined by balancing handicaps between teams. The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament.

University of South Carolina head football Coach Shane Beamer will be paired with Tom O’Brien, who coached at both Boston College and NC State.

SC State track teams compete in Jacksonville

Dexter Ratliff (discus) and Waddell Rembert-Jett (100 meters) posted conference-best results at the University of North Florida.

Ratliff finished with a toss of 49.17 meters which is the top toss in the MEAC this season. Rembert-Jett set a personal record after running 10.22 in the 100 meters taking the overall top spot in the MEAC this season.

The 4x100 relay team (Jalen Alleyne, Erick Hill, Kristopher Brown and Rembert-Jett posted the third-best time in the MEAC this season at 40.44

Ratliff also finished with a PR in the hammer throw (47.96m), Brown with a season-best run in the 200 meters (21.02), Rembert-Jett with a PR in the 200 meters (21.58), Barrington Walker with a PR in the 400 meters (48.74), Angelica Frederick with a PR in the women’s 200 meters (24.57) and 400 meters, and Debrielle Williams with a PR in the women's 400 meters (58.97)

SC State’s next outing will be the MEAC Outdoor Championships set for May 9-11 at Norfolk, VA