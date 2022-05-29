COLLEGE BASEBALL: No. 1 Vols top Florida for SEC title

HOOVER, Ala.,-- The 1-seed Tennessee Volunteers claimed the SEC Baseball Tournament crown with an 8-5 victory over the 7-seed Florida Gators on Sunday.

The Gators got the first hit of the day with a single from Sterlin Thompson, who later stole second base but didn't cross home plate before the first inning ended, 0-0.

In the top of third inning at his first appearance at the plate, Courtland Lawson hit a triple to left field, but UF's Carsten Finnvold struck out the next three in the lineup to keep the Vols scoreless.

Tennessee got on the scoreboard first as Seth Stephenson singled down the third base line to being home Evan Russell. Soon after, Drew Gilbert doubled to left field for Jordan Beck, Blake Burke and Stephenson to score in the top of the fifth, 4-0.

Stephenson's bat stayed hot in the sixth with a double down the infield line to bring home Jorel Ortega. Luc Lipcius followed with a double to tack on two more runs for the Vols, 7-0.

Through seven innings, Florida accumulated seven hits but was unable to capitalize.

The Gators got their first runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as BT Riopelle went yard over left center field to score two runs. Josh Rivera hit a single and brought home Ty Evans, 7-3.

Gilbert added an insurance run in the ninth with a solo homer. This was his ninth straight game with an RBI, which is tied for the longest streak in the SEC this season.

Florida added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth, 8-5.

