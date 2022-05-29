COLLEGE BASEBALL: NC State, Tar Heels meet at noon Sunday for ACC title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With a chance to meet its biggest rival in Sunday’s ACC Baseball Championship Game offering ample incentive, NC State had no problem focusing on Saturday’s task at hand.

Keyed by three quick home runs – including an NCAA freshman record-setter by Tommy White – the 10th-seeded Wolfpack pounced on 11th-seeded Pitt in the opening inning and went on to an 8-3 win before an enthusiastic crowd of 8,360 at Truist Field.

NC State (36-20) earned a spot opposite eighth-seeded North Carolina (37-19) in Sunday’s noon title game on ESPN2. In addition to going after its first ACC baseball championship since 1992, the Wolfpack has a bit of a revenge motive after dropping two of three to the Tar Heels in the teams’ regular-season series May 6-8 in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack set the tone early in Saturday’s semifinal win over Pitt as Devonte Brown led off the bottom of the first inning with his 15th home run, and White cleared the wall in right-center one out later for his fourth homer of this tournament and his 27th of the year.

The 27 home runs by the St. Pete Beach, Florida, native are the most ever by an NCAA freshman, breaking the previous mark of 26 set by Georgia Southern’s Todd Greene in 1990.

NC State wasn’t through playing long ball. After J.T. Jarrett drove in the Wolfpack’s third run with an infield grounder, Dominic Pilolli hit a two-run homer for a 5-0 lead.

Pitt (29-27) got as close as 5-2 on Brock Franks’ two-run single in the top of the fourth, but NC State countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Noah Soles’ two RBI single, to remain in control.

The final run of the game came on another milestone of sorts, as Pitt’s Ron Washington Jr. launched a towering homer that cleared the picnic area in left field. The home run was the 52nd of this year’s tournament, breaking the previous ACC Championship record of 51 set in 2010 (in 13 games) at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Senior lefthander Canaan Silver (8-1) started for NC State and picked up the win, allowing five hits and two unearned runs while striking out seven in 5.2 innings. Logan Evans (4-8) took the loss for the Panthers.

A large crowd is expected for Sunday’s championship game, and recent tournament history indicates it could be a record-setter.

Nearly 7,300 fans poured into the stands when NC State met UNC last year in the Friday pool-play game at Truist Field, even though the Wolfpack had already clinched a spot in the 2021 Championship’s Saturday semifinal.

The crowd of 11,392 that watched North Carolina’s 2-1, 18-inning win over NC State on the fourth day of the 2013 ACC Championship in Durham, North Carolina, is the largest ever to watch a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina (The previous record of 10,229 was set in 2012 at Greensboro, North Carolina, when that number watched UNC’s 2-1, 12-inning win over NC State).

The 9,759 that watched Florida State defeat NC State in the 2015 ACC Championship Game at Durham stands as the largest crowd for the final in tournament history.

UNC and NC State have met in the ACC Baseball Championship on 24 previous occasions, with the Tar Heels holding a 13-11 edge. The only previous meeting in the finals took place in 1990 at Greenville, South Carolina, with UNC posting a 5-0 win.

NC State will be making its second straight appearance in the ACC championship game after dropping a 1-0 decision to Duke a year ago. The Wolfpack owns five ACC titles overall (four since the conference began determining its champion by tournament play in 1973).

UNC over Irish

After struggling to bring runners home throughout Saturday’s ACC Baseball Championship semifinal, eighth-seeded North Carolina found a way when it counted the most.

The Tar Heels broke open a tie game with three runs in the top of the eighth inning and tacked on two more in the ninth to defeat No. 4 seed Notre Dame, 7-2, before a Saturday afternoon crowd of 4,912 at Truist Field.

UNC (37-19) advanced to Sunday’s noon championship game versus NC State.

UNC will be seeking its eighth ACC baseball championship since the league began determining the winner via tournament format. The Tar Heels have won 11 league baseball championships total.

Saturday’s win was the 14th in the last 16 games for the Coach Scott Forbes’ team, whose RPI has taken a meteoric rise to No. 6 with Monday’s NCAA tournament selections looming. Notre Dame also entered Saturday’s game on an uptick with an RPI of 8 following Friday’s tournament win over Virginia.

Mac Horvath’s RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning put UNC in front 3-2, and Danny Serretti followed with a two-run double to left to give the Tar Heels a three-run lead. UNC had been 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position on Saturday before Horvath and Serretti delivered.

Johnny Castagnozzi, who had entered the game in the eighth inning, came through again for UNC in the ninth with a two-out, two-run single that capped the scoring.

Mikey Madej led a 13-hit UNC attack, going 4-for-4 at the plate and scoring four runs. The Tar Heels’ late-inning magic made a winner of Shawn Rapp (4-0), the fourth of five UNC pitchers. Davis Palermo worked the final two innings to earn his fifth save of the year, allowing one hit and walking one batter while striking out three.

Notre Dame (35-14) scored both of its runs on solo homers – a 419-shot by Jack Brannigan that led off the bottom of the third and Carter Putz’s one-out drive over the leftfield wall in the fifth that gave the Irish a 2-1 lead. But UNC scored the game’s final six runs, beginning with Hunter Stokely’s game-tying double in the top of the sixth.

Aidan Tyrell, who came on to pitch for Notre Dame in the top of the eighth and was charged with three unearned runs, suffered his first loss in six decisions. The Fighting Irish used seven pitchers in Saturday’s game.

