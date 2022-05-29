COLLEGE BASEBALL: Florida to meet Tennessee for SEC title

Tennessee meets Florida Gators for the SEC Baseball Tournament title on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

HOOVER, Ala. -- Playing in the team's second game of the day, Florida shut out No. 5 Texas A&M, 9-0, on the back of starting pitcher Timmy Manning to earn a trip to Sunday's SEC Tournament Championship at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Saturday night.

Making his first pitching appearance since April 5, Manning twirled a career-high five-plus innings of shutout baseball to earn his first collegiate victory. As a result, the Gators advance to take on the winner of tonight's game between No. 1 Tennessee and Kentucky at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday with an SEC Tournament Championship on the line.

After a scoreless first inning by Manning, the Gators (39-21, 15-15 SEC) got an early boost from Jud Fabian. Leading off the top of the second inning, Fabian sent a 1-2 offering over the left-field wall for a solo home run. The blast marked Fabian's 22nd of the year, moving him into sole possession of second in the SEC in homers behind teammate Wyatt Langford.

The Aggies (37-18, 19-11 SEC) went down quietly again in the second. Langford then led off the top of the third with a double to right center and came in to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by BT Riopelle, giving Florida a 2-0 lead.

Manning worked another scoreless frame in the third, which was followed by a leadoff walk by J. Fabian to begin the fourth. Jac Caglianone then reached on a fielding error by second baseman Ryan Targac, while Josh Rivera advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. Mac Guscette delivered a two-run single down the left-field line, bringing both Gators home to extend the advantage to 4-0.

Sterlin Thompson led off the fifth with a walk, then advanced to third on a single through the right side by Riopelle. Texas A&M then induced a six-four-three double play off the bat of Ty Evans, but Thompson crossed home for Florida's fifth run of the game.

Manning fired a clean frame in the fifth, striking out one to tie his career high with six strikeouts. The southpaw's five innings also marked a new career high.

In the top of the sixth, Florida plated two more runs to make it a 7-0 ballgame. With two men in scoring position, Langford drove in Guscette and Rivera with a single to right field. The Gators added an eighth run in the seventh, with Caglianone providing a sacrifice fly to left to score Riopelle, who previously reached on a bunt single.

Following Manning's exit from the contest in the sixth, right-hander Fisher Jameson picked up right where his teammate left off. Jameson blanked the Aggies from the sixth through the ninth, finishing with four shutout, one-hit innings to earn his first-career save. Jameson did not walk a better and struck out four.

Manning (1-0) earned his first-career win, pitching a career-high five-plus innings with five hits allowed and one walk. He also tied his personal best with six strikeouts.

Texas A&M starting pitcher Ryan Prager (2-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing three earned runs across 3 2/3 frames. He surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out one.

Langford (2-for-4), Riopelle (3-for-4) and Evans (2-for-5) picked up multiple hits in the semifinal matchup.

Florida beat Alabama 11-6 to earn the right to meet Texas A&M.

Tennessee eliminates Kentucky

The 1-seed Tennessee Volunteers advanced to the SEC Baseball Tournament championship with a 12-2 win over 12-seed Kentucky on Saturday night at the Hoovrer Metropolitan Stadium

Jordan Beck got the Vols going on the night, ripping a triple down the left-field line and scoring on a Kentucky wild pitch to give the Vols a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

In the top of the fourth, Beck reached a base again with a walk, followed by a Drew Gilbert single. Kentucky then made a pitching change and shortly after, Trey Lipscomb singled to bring home Beck again.

The Wildcats earned their first run in the fifth as Daniel Harris IV doubled to right center field to bring home Hunter Jump. After stealing third base, Harris then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, 2-2.

Luc Lipcius led off the eighth with a single up the middle and Beck followed suit with a single to left field. After another pitching change, Lipscomb singled to load the bases. Jorel Ortega was hit by a pitch, allowing Lipcius to score. Beck reached home on a wild pitch. Courtland Lawson then doubled to bring across two more runs, 4-2.

The Volunteers tacked on six more runs in the ninth inning.

Tennessee has led in all but one of its 59 games played this season.

Kentucky defeated LSU 7-2 to earn the right to face Tennessee.

