CLEMSON -- The Tigers conclude the home-and-home season series with Kennesaw State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

Game setup

• Who - Kennesaw State (19-19) vs. Clemson (25-16)

• Best Ranking - KSU - NR; CU - NR

• When - Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network Extra

• Video Announcers - William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

Series history

• Overall Record - Clemson leads 3-0 (2018-23)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 1-0 (2018)

Starting pitchers

• RHP Agyei Quinichett (KSU) vs. RHP Jackson Lindley (CU)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, which has a 16-10 home record, swept NC State in three games in Raleigh last weekend by a combined score of 27-14.

• The Tigers are averaging 6.9 runs per game and hitting .295 with a .443 slugging percentage, .390 on-base percentage and 63 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .257 opponents’ batting average and 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

Kennesaw State overview

• Kennesaw State, who has a 6-7 road record and is averaging 6.5 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Ryan Coe.

• The Owls won two of three games at Queens last weekend. They are hitting .284 and have a 5.05 ERA and .953 fielding percentage.

• Brayden Eidson is hitting .352, Nick Colina is batting .336 with a .537 on-base percentage and Smith Pinson has a team-high four saves.

Quick hits

• Clemson broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the eighth inning in its 6-2 victory at Kennesaw State on March 22, 2023.

• The Tigers have won six road contests in a row, April victories over Florida State (2), Georgia (1) and NC State (3).

• Clemson has four wins this year when trailing entering the eighth inning.

Ammons returns

• Junior lefthander Ryan Ammons was Clemson's closer in 2022 and moved into the rotation early in 2023, but suffered an injury in February.

• He missed almost two months, but made his return to the mound against Georgia on April 18 out of the bullpen, where he has settled.

• He is 1-0 with a save, 2.70 ERA, .170 opponents' batting average and 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched over four outings (two starts).

• He has only allowed three walks, good for a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• He is holding opponents to an .067 batting average with two outs.

• He has not allowed a steal.

• In 5.0 innings pitched in each of his two starts in 2023, he struck out nine and 10, respectively.

• In his career, he's 2-2 with nine saves, a 4.00 ERA, .195 opponents' batting average and 70 strikeouts in 45.0 innings pitched (38 outings).