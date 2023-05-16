Clemson scored multiple runs in five different innings to run-rule USC Upstate 12-2 on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers, who finished 12-2 in midweek games, improved to 36-17 on the season while the Spartans fell to 34-19 as the two teams split the season series.

Clemson started the scoring early as they plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Ingle started things off with a one-out double before coming in to score on a single by Will Taylor. After a Caden Grice single put runners on the corners, Billy Amick drove in the second run with a sac fly.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the third inning. Ingle worked a one-out walk to start things again and moved up to third on another Taylor single. After Taylor stole second, Amick drove both runners in with a single up the middle for a 4-0 lead.

USC Upstate cut into the lead in the fourth as they turned a leadoff double into a run to make it 4-1. But Clemson answered back in the fifth with some insurance runs. Cam Cannarella drew a leadoff walk and stole second before Taylor worked a one-out walk. Amick continued his white-hot hitting with a two-run double before coming into score on a RBI single by Riley Bertram for a 7-1 lead.

The Spartans added a single run on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, but again the Tigers answered. Amick was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Bertram walked on four pitches to set up a three-run, opposite-field homer for Benjamin Blackwell to make it 10-2.

Clemson capped off the game with a two-run eighth inning. Nathan Hall and Jack Crighton started the inning off with consecutive singles before Tyler Corbitt plated Hall on a RBI single. Crighton came in on a wild pitch to make it 12-2 and finish off the run-rule win.