BLACKSBURG, Va. -- No. 10 Clemson scored four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good in its 9-6 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0 and won their eighth game in a row, improved to 35-17 overall and 17-10 in the ACC. The Hokies dropped to 29-19 overall and 11-15 in ACC play.

Clemson won its sixth ACC series in a row, a first for the program during one season since 2011. The Tigers also won their eighth series in a row over Virginia Tech.

Riley Bertram grounded a two-out, two-run single in the top of the first inning, then Carson DeMartini grounded a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning. In the second inning, Garrett Michel lofted a two-out, run-scoring double and Carson Jones followed with a run-scoring single to give Virginia Tech the lead.

Clemson came right back and plated four runs in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead. Billy Amick ripped a run-scoring single to tie the score, then Blake Wright lined a two-out, two-run double to give the Tigers the lead. Benjamin Blackwell added a run-scoring single in the frame. Caden Grice’s groundout scored a run in the fourth inning, then Clemson built an 8-3 lead on Cooper Ingle’s solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. The Hokies responded with an unearned run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Amick crushed a solo homer, his 10th of the year, in the top of the seventh inning, then the Hokies answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Grice (6-1) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Tristan Smith retired the last batter to record his fourth save of the year. Virginia Tech starter Jonah Hurney (3-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs on six hits in 2.2 innings pitched.

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Will Taylor’s infield single scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and the Tigers tacked on four more runs in the frame in No. 10 Clemson’s 9-8 victory over Virginia Tech at English Field on Saturday night. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 34-17 overall and 16-10 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 29-18 overall and 11-14 in ACC play.

Carson DeMartini’s leadoff homer in the second inning scored the game’s first run, then Clemson answered with four runs on five hits in the third inning. Caden Grice’s run-scoring single tied the score, then Riley Bertram’s two-out, two-run single gave Clemson the lead. Blake Wright followed with a run-scoring double.

The Hokies narrowed Clemson’s lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Christian Martin’s two-run single. Brody Donay tied the score in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single. In the top of the ninth inning, Taylor’s infield single scored a run to give Clemson a 5-4 lead, then Billy Amick ripped a run-scoring double to double the lead. Wright added a bases-loaded walk and Benjamin Blackwell laced a two-run single to close out the five-run frame.

Chris Cannizzaro hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, then Garrett Michel followed with a solo homer. Pinch-hitter Eddie Eisert ripped a run-scoring double, But the Tigers shut the door with a game-ending double play on interference.

Nick Clayton (6-0) earned the win in relief, while Tristan Smith recorded his third save of the year. Brady Kirtner (1-1) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network.