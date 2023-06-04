CLEMSON – Jack Dragum’s two-out single scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Charlotte’s 3-2 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, who improved to 2-1 in the regional, upped their record to 36-27, while the Tigers ended their season with a 44-19 record.

Caden Grice lined a solo homer, his 18th of the year, in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, then Clemson doubled its lead in the second inning on Ty Olenchuk’s RBI grounder. The 49ers dented the scoreboard with a run in the third inning without the benefit of a hit. Will Butcher hit a solo homer, the 49ers’ first hit of the game, in the seventh inning to tie the score, then after a Tiger error, Dragum grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run in the frame.

Paxton Thompson (8-2) earned the win, while Rob Hughes (0-1) suffered the loss.

Tigers fall to Vols in 14

CLEMSON – Hunter Ensley’s one-out double in the 14th inning scored the go-ahead run to propel No. 9 Tennessee to a 6-5 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Volunteers, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their record to 40-19. The Tigers, who fell to 1-1 regional and saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end, dropped to 44-18.

Christian Moore lined a solo homer in the fourth inning, then Clemson took the lead on Cam Cannarella’s three-run homer, his seventh of the year, in the fifth inning. Three batters later, Caden Grice lined a run-scoring double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. In the seventh inning, Zane Denton laced a solo homer, then with two outs in the ninth inning, he crushed a three-run homer, his second of the game, to give Tennessee a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cannarella ripped a two-out double to score the tying run. After Tennessee escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th inning without allowing a run, Clemson escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the 13th inning without giving up a run. In the 14th inning, Maui Ahuna drew a one-out walk and scored on Ensley’s double to right-center.

Seth Halvorsen (3-3) earned the win, while Casey Tallent (1-1) suffered the loss. Grice pitched 8.2 innings in a starting role, allowing six hits, four runs and one walk with 10 strikeouts.

