The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game home series against North Carolina from Thursday to Saturday.

Series setup

Who – North Carolina (33-18, 14-11 ACC) vs. Clemson (36-17, 17-10 ACC)

Best Ranking – UNC – NR; CU – No. 6 Perfect Game

When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

Watch – ACC Network Extra (Thursday, Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

Series history

Overall Record – Clemson leads 102-96-1 (1901-2022)

Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 50-32-1 (1901-2019)

Starting pitchers

Thursday – RHP Max Carlson (UNC) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU)

Friday – RHP Jake Knapp (UNC) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU)

Saturday – TBA (UNC) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)

Clemson overview

Clemson, who has a 21-10 home record, defeated USC Upstate 12-2 in eight innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .306 with a .462 slugging percentage, .400 on-base percentage and 80 steals.

The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

North Carolina overview

North Carolina, who has a 9-5 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by third-year head coach Scott Forbes.

The Tar Heels lost at No. 8 Coastal Carolina 8-6 on Tuesday. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.52 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.

Casey Cook is hitting .348, Mac Horvath has 21 homers and 61 RBIs, Tomas Frick has 10 homers and 50 RBIs and Kevin Eaise has five saves.

Quick hits

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Clemson will honor its 10 senior players on Senior Day.

Clemson has won nine games in a row, 14 of its last 15 games and 19 of its last 22 games.

The Tiger bullpen is 23-9 with a 4.11 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 257 strikeouts against 114 walks in 249.2 innings pitched.

Hughes makes return

• Junior righthander transferred to Clemson after Furman canceled its program following the 2020 season.

• After being a contributor out of the bullpen in 2021, he missed all of 2022 due to injury.

• He made his return against Duke on March 19 and has been a valuable reliever since.

• He has one save, a 1.64 ERA, .194 opponents’ batting average and 14 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched over eight relief outings.

• He has not allowed a homer.

• He has not allowed any of his five inherited baserunners to score.

• In his two active seasons at Clemson, he is 1-0 with one save, a 3.41 ERA and .214 opponents’ batting average in 34.1 innings pitched.

• He has 37 strikeouts against 14 walks in 25 appearances (one start) as a Tiger.