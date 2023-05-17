The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game home series against North Carolina from Thursday to Saturday.
Series setup
- Who – North Carolina (33-18, 14-11 ACC) vs. Clemson (36-17, 17-10 ACC)
- Best Ranking – UNC – NR; CU – No. 6 Perfect Game
- When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)
- Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
- Watch – ACC Network Extra (Thursday, Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)
- Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
Series history
- Overall Record – Clemson leads 102-96-1 (1901-2022)
- Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 50-32-1 (1901-2019)
Starting pitchers
- Thursday – RHP Max Carlson (UNC) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU)
- Friday – RHP Jake Knapp (UNC) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU)
- Saturday – TBA (UNC) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU)
Clemson overview
- Clemson, who has a 21-10 home record, defeated USC Upstate 12-2 in eight innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.
- The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .306 with a .462 slugging percentage, .400 on-base percentage and 80 steals.
- The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.
North Carolina overview
- North Carolina, who has a 9-5 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by third-year head coach Scott Forbes.
- The Tar Heels lost at No. 8 Coastal Carolina 8-6 on Tuesday. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.52 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.
- Casey Cook is hitting .348, Mac Horvath has 21 homers and 61 RBIs, Tomas Frick has 10 homers and 50 RBIs and Kevin Eaise has five saves.
Quick hits
- On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Clemson will honor its 10 senior players on Senior Day.
- Clemson has won nine games in a row, 14 of its last 15 games and 19 of its last 22 games.
- The Tiger bullpen is 23-9 with a 4.11 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 257 strikeouts against 114 walks in 249.2 innings pitched.
Hughes makes return
• Junior righthander transferred to Clemson after Furman canceled its program following the 2020 season.
• After being a contributor out of the bullpen in 2021, he missed all of 2022 due to injury.
• He made his return against Duke on March 19 and has been a valuable reliever since.
• He has one save, a 1.64 ERA, .194 opponents’ batting average and 14 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched over eight relief outings.
• He has not allowed a homer.
• He has not allowed any of his five inherited baserunners to score.
• In his two active seasons at Clemson, he is 1-0 with one save, a 3.41 ERA and .214 opponents’ batting average in 34.1 innings pitched.
• He has 37 strikeouts against 14 walks in 25 appearances (one start) as a Tiger.