CLEMSON – Junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) was selected in the Competitive Balance Round B (No. 64 overall) by the Arizona Diamondbacks on the first day (rounds 1,2) of the MLB draft on Sunday night. He was the highest overall draft pick by a Tiger pitcher since 2007 and the first Tiger drafted by the Diamondbacks since 2018 (Ryan Miller).

Grice, the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award winner, was a two-way star for the Tigers in 2023. He was 8-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 101 strikeouts against 33 walks in 78.0 innings pitched over 14 starts on the mound. At the plate, the first-team All-American hit .307 with 18 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 68 RBIs, 60 runs, a .618 slugging percentage, .411 on-base percentage and four steals in 59 games.

In his three-year Tiger career, he is 10-2 with a 3.73 ERA, .203 opponents’ batting average and 122 strikeouts against 46 walks in 94.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (17 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .288 with 45 homers, two triples, 35 doubles, 161 RBIs, 145 runs and 12 steals in 168 games.