CLEMSON BASEBALL: First-ever game vs. Indiana opens year

CLEMSON -- The Tigers begin their 125th baseball season with a three-game series against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
Series setup
- Who – Indiana (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)
- Best Ranking – IND – NR; CU – NR
- When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
- Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
- Watch – ACCNX
- Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network
- Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
- Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
- Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
- Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
- Promotion (Friday) – Rally Towel Giveaway
- Promotion (Sunday) – Kids Day
Series history
Overall record – 0-0
Starting pitchers
- Friday – RHP John-Biagio Modugno (IND) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)
- Saturday – RHP Jack Perkins (IND) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)
- Sunday – TBA (IND) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)
Clemson overview
- Clemson had a 25-27 overall record and 16-20 ACC mark in 2021.
- The Tigers are led by seventh-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 65 percent (207-113) of his games in Tigertown.
- Clemson has 19 of its first 22 games at home.
Indiana overview
- Indiana is led by fourth-year Head Coach Jeff Mercer.
- The Hoosiers had a 26-18 overall record in 2021.
- They hit .256 with a .349 on-base percentage and 31 steals, a 3.17 ERA and .970 fielding percentage in 2021.
Quick hits
- Clemson was picked to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.
- Clemson is 3-0 (2-0 vs. Michigan State, 1-0 vs. Illinois) against current Big Ten Conference teams under Head Coach Monte Lee.
- Clemson’s Nick Hoffmann and Indiana’s Morgan Colopy were classmates at Centerville (Ohio) High School and have been friends since age 10.