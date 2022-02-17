 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: First-ever game vs. Indiana opens year

CLEMSON -- The Tigers begin their 125th baseball season with a three-game series against Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Series setup

  • Who – Indiana (0-0) vs. Clemson (0-0)
  • Best Ranking – IND – NR; CU – NR
  • When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)
  • Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)
  • Watch – ACCNX
  • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network
  • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com
  • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com
  • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball
  • Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON
  • Promotion (Friday) – Rally Towel Giveaway
  • Promotion (Sunday) – Kids Day

Series history

Overall record – 0-0

Starting pitchers

  • Friday – RHP John-Biagio Modugno (IND) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)
  • Saturday – RHP Jack Perkins (IND) vs. RHP Nick Clayton (CU)
  • Sunday – TBA (IND) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

Clemson overview

  • Clemson had a 25-27 overall record and 16-20 ACC mark in 2021.
  • The Tigers are led by seventh-year Head Coach Monte Lee, who has won 65 percent (207-113) of his games in Tigertown.
  • Clemson has 19 of its first 22 games at home.

Indiana overview

  • Indiana is led by fourth-year Head Coach Jeff Mercer.
  • The Hoosiers had a 26-18 overall record in 2021.
  • They hit .256 with a .349 on-base percentage and 31 steals, a 3.17 ERA and .970 fielding percentage in 2021.

Quick hits

  • Clemson was picked to finish fifth in the ACC Atlantic Division in a vote by the 14 ACC head coaches in the preseason.
  • Clemson is 3-0 (2-0 vs. Michigan State, 1-0 vs. Illinois) against current Big Ten Conference teams under Head Coach Monte Lee.
  • Clemson’s Nick Hoffmann and Indiana’s Morgan Colopy were classmates at Centerville (Ohio) High School and have been friends since age 10.
