CLEMSON -- For just the second time in program history, the Charlotte 49ers baseball team is advancing to the finals of an NCAA Regional after a 3-2 comeback victory over site host and No. 3-ranked Clemson on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers (44-19) were ranked No. 3 by D1Baseball and represent the highest-ranked team the 49ers (36-27) have ever beaten on the diamond, matching South Carolina's No. 3 ranking when Charlotte beat the Gamecocks in 2008. Charlotte's 2023 team now joins the 2007 squad as the only two teams to win multiple games in a regional and will face Tennessee again later on Sunday, needing to win twice to advance to a Super Regional.

Charlotte was held hitless until the seventh inning on Sunday until Will Butcher hit his 10th home run of the season to tie the game up at 2-2. CLT wasn't done in the seventh and used a seeing-eye single from Jack Dragum through the left side to score Spencer Nolan from second to give CLT the one run it needed to win the game.

Butcher also had a single to go with his home run as the only Niner with a multi-hit outing while Cam Fisher added a double and brought a run home with a sacrifice fly.

Cameron Hansen got the start on the hill and pitched the first two innings before giving way to Donye Evans. Evans pitched for the next four and was masterful on the mound, striking out a career-best eight, including ringing up seven in a row at one point. Paxton Thompson pitched the final three frames and struck out three to earn his team-leading eighth win of the season.

How it happened

Clemson started the scoring early with a solo home run in the first before doubling its lead in the second after a couple of singles and a groundout.

Charlotte got one of the runs back in the third, manufacturing a run without registering a hit. Nolan drew a walk and Blake Jackson was hit by a pitch to put a pair on. Clemson went to the pen and the new pitcher hit Dragum with the second pitch he threw to load the bases, setting up the sacrifice fly from Fisher.

It remained a one-run game until the seventh inning when Butcher finally broke through and got the Niners a hit with his home run. He stepped up to the plate with one out and took one the other way over the wall in right-center to tie the game. Nolan reached on a bad throw by the Tiger shortstop and moved up to second on a groundout to the right side.

Dragum was up next and put one past the diving third baseman and shortstop to find the grass in left, scoring Nolan from second in the process to take the lead. Fisher followed with a double to the gap in right that moved Dragum to third but both were left in scoring position.

CLT got a pair of runners in scoring position with two out again in the eighth but couldn't bring either around for an insurance run for the second inning in a row.

That meant it was a one-run game heading into the final inning and Thompson was up to the challenge, giving up a two-out single but getting the next batter he faced to fly out to left - giving the Niners another chance to play the game.

Up next

Charlotte will now need to beat No. 16 Tennessee twice over the next two days to advance to the program's first Super Regional. The teams are in action first later on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. and then will play at a time still to be determined on Monday should the Niners win.