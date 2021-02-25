CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Panthers host Braves

The Panthers of Claflin University will host UNC Pembroke in a Peach Belt Conference (PBC) baseball series at Mirmow Field.

The three-game series gets underway Friday at 6 p.m. with a single game followed by a double-header on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. The series will wrap up a two-week homestand for Claflin, now 1-7 overall and the same record in conference play. The Panthers were swept last weekend by Georgia College.

As for UNC Pembroke, the Braves will bring a 3-2 overall record and 1-2 in league play to Orangeburg. The Braves dropped a 2-1 league series at USC-Aiken the last time out.

The Claflin offense is led by sophomore Da’Avion Sumpter with a .308 batting average that includes eight hits and three doubles. The Elgin native has posted three multiple-hit games with career-highs of four against Lander University. He also hit a pair of doubles in the Panthers 16-13 win over North Georgia University.

Another top hitter for Claflin is Quinten Kinard, a junior, with a .278 batting average. Kinard has hit safely in the last two games, going 3-for-8 with an RBI over two games last weekend against Georgia College.