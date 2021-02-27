CLAFLIN BASEBALL: Braves sweep Panthers

The Claflin University baseball team dropped all three games of its Peach Belt Conference series with UNC Pembroke, Friday-Saturday at Mirmow Field.

The Panthers (1-10, 1-10 PBC) fell 22-3 in game one on Friday and fell in a doubleheader on Saturday, 15-11 and 14-4.

With the wins, UNC Pembroke improved its season record to 6-2 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Claflin will hit the road for another conference series at Francis Marion University this week. A single game is slated for Friday (Mar. 5) at 6 p.m. followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.

In Saturday’s twin bill, Claflin played UNC-Pembroke tough in the first game, jumping out to a 7-4 lead after five innings of play. Daniel Powell and Jordan McCray were instrumental in the advantage. Powell ripped a two-run double in the second and McCray produced three more runs in the fifth with a triple.

The lead didn’t last long as the UNC Pembroke offense erupted for seven runs in the sixth inning for an 11-7 lead. The Panthers rallied to tie the contest at 11-11 in the bottom half of the inning. Powell contributed once again with a two-run double and Da’Avion Sumpter contributed an RBI double. Nicholas Johnson’s RBI sacrifice fly ended the scoring for Claflin.