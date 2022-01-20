CAROLINA BASEBALL: Will Sanders top prospect as starter in opener

Baseball's regular season starts in less than a month and in just under 10 days the Gamecocks will be out scrimmaging in preparation for the start of the 2022 slate.

It'll be the first time this calendar year to gauge a Gamecock pitching staff returning a few big pieces but breaking in a host of others after losing a significant chunk of contributors.

Before scrimmages start, we take a look at how South Carolina's pitching staff could shake out.

Friday: Will Sanders

Sanders is one of two candidates to be the opening day-starter, coming off a Freshman All-American year where he started 10 games and ended the year making 22 appearances (53.1 innings) with a 3.54 ERA and a .243 batting average against.

Known as a strike-thrower, Sanders ended his first year with 54 strikeouts to 11 walks and a WHIP at 1.125.

After a summer with Team USA, Sanders has the repertoire to be the anchor of the rotation. In reality, South Carolina has two players who could be Friday night pitchers but it’s a matter of how the Gamecocks want to structure it.

If Julian Bosnic ultimately won the starting role on Friday nights, it would not be a shock in the least. Sanders still has to be more consistent in league play and for a second, third and even fourth time through an order.

Saturday: Julian Bosnic

Bosnic was dominant for stretches of last season and the other guy who will compete for the opening-day starter after being drafted and opting instead to return for the 2022 season.

A weekend starter to begin 2021 who was used more out of the bullpen late, Bosnic finished with a 2.84 ERA and .133 WHIP in 50.2 innings.

His numbers out of the bullpen (1.53 ERA and 0.736 WHIP) were much better than when he was starting, so he’ll need to be better about sustaining as a starter in what could be a big year for him.

Being a lefty means he could be valuable in the middle of a rotation, but with his experience and tools, he could easily be the Friday night arm as well. If he is, Sanders should slide into the Saturday role.

Sunday: James Hicks

The Gamecocks have a couple of options here, but Hicks seems like the likely starter as it sits just under a month from opening day. Hicks, a junior college transfer who came in from Crowder College, ended last season with a 4.28 ERA and 89 strikeouts to 10 walks.

With a good fastball to pair with multiple off-speed pitches, Hicks has a chance to really solidify the third starter spot. Noah Hall, an App State transfer, could also slide in there as well.

Swiss Army knife: Noah Hall

Hall could make the argument as one of the starters but is also an arm that could be used similar to a Brett Kerry during his time in Columbia. Hall, a Freshman All-American in a COVID-shortened 2020, made 28 appearances for the Mountaineers with a 3.36 ERA and 73 strikeouts to 33 walks. He started five games, pick up seven wins to one loss and have four saves.

He’s someone who can fill a few different roles the Gamecocks need from him whether it’s starting, long relief or a back-end piece as well. Regardless of where it is, Hall will be a big piece of South Carolina’s staff.

Closer: Michael Esposito

Esposito is another transfer coming in from Chipola and off Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss most of 2021. He did get to throw some near the end of the year, tossing 14.1 innings with a 1.26 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

He’s a lefty with a mid-to-upper 90s fastball and good breaking stuff at the back end of a bullpen and should be the favorite to win the closer job.

Other key bullpen arms

John Gilreath and Josiah Sightler are the two veteran returners who throw from the left side who will provide matchup pitchers there to lefties along with freshman Matthew Becker. CJ Weins returns to add depth along with Wes Sweatt, who’s now further removed from Tommy John surgery. Brett Thomas, who came to school as a top 100 player, is back healthy and could serve in a bullpen role as well. Cade Austin, a redshirt freshman, and freshmen Aidan Hunter and Michael Braswell could also factor in as well. Veteran returner Parker Coyne should add depth as well.

Pitchers out for season

Jack Mahoney, Jackson Phipps, Eli Jones (all out with Tommy John)

