 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA BASEBALL: Virginia eliminates Gamecocks, 3-2
0 comments
alert
CAROLINA BASEBALL

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Virginia eliminates Gamecocks, 3-2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, baseball

COLUMBIA  — Matt Wyatt dominated on the mound, Alex Tappen homered and No. 3 regional seed Virginia beat regional host and second-seeded South Carolina 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the Columbia Regional final.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Bell's bases-loaded walk lifts ODU over Gamecocks 2-1

The Cavaliers (31-24) face No. 11 overall seed Old Dominion later Sunday. The Monarchs can clinch the region while Virginia can force a Monday rematch.

Wyatt (3-1) struck out eight and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings to get the win for Virginia. It was his second start and longest appearance of the season. Stephen Schoch had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for his eighth save of the season.

Virginia scored all its runs against South Carolina starter Brannon Jordan (5-6), who struck out five in 2 2/3 innings.

Brennan Milone hit a lead-off home run in the seventh inning for the Gamecocks (34-23).

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $3
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News