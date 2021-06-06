CAROLINA BASEBALL: Virginia eliminates Gamecocks, 3-2 (updated)

COLUMBIA -- The difference in South Carolina surviving and advancing and being eliminated could be one of the more unusual double plays you’ll see in a baseball game.

Trailing by a run in the seventh with runners at first and second, Joe Satterfield ripped a ball up the middle on a line, and it appeared like the pitcher snared it.

Runners froze, Virginia’s Zach Messinger bobbled it, fired to third, then the third baseman fired to second and when all was said and done there were two outs and a runner only at first.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before on a baseball field. He cracked it up the middle,” Brennan Milone said. “Nine times out of 10 that gets up the middle and that’s a run-scoring single. Then it falling out of the glove, too, even if he caught it, it would have been better. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

That all-important seventh inning got off to a great start with Milone shrinking Virginia’s lead to one run after a leadoff homer to left field, followed by back-to-back singles by Braylen Wimmer and Colin Burgess.