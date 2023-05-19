COLUMBIA – Due to the field conditions after more than 24 hours of rain that hit the Midlands, the University of South Carolina baseball team and Tennessee will play one game Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at Founders Park.

The final two games of the series will be played as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 2 p.m. Game two of the day will take place approximately one hour after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket holders who have Friday, May 19, SERIES GM2 reserved tickets will have their tickets honored for Friday’s game.

Ticket holders who have Saturday, May 20, SERIES GM 3 reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 2 p.m. game on Saturday until the game concludes and then move to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas.

Ticket holders who have Thursday, May 10, SERIES GM 1 reserved tickets can come in for the 2 p.m. game and go to the Corner Pantry Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the second game begins.

SOUTH CAROLINA-TENNESSEE SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1- Friday, May 19 – 7 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, May 20 – 2 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, May 20 – approximately one hour after the completion of game one