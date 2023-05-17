South Carolina is in the midst of a major skid, going 2-7 in its last three SEC series and dealing with a few issues heading into the last games of the regular season.

One of the issues has been the offense with injuries and slumps weighting the lineup down over the course of this three-series losing streak.

So what are the issues and what’s next for the offense?

The offense as a whole

For the purposes of this exercise, we’ll focus on just the last three SEC series and some of the ailments in that nine-game stretch.

Over the last nine league games, South Carolina has scored just 33 runs (3.7 per game) and has walked 40 times (4.4 per game) and struck out 96 times (10.7 per game).

They’ve picked up 67 total hits: 48 singles, 11 doubles, no triples and eight home runs with three sac flies to boot. That all adds up to a .231/.341/.352 slash line with the offense striking out 2.4 times as much as it walks.

The batting average on balls in play (BABIP) is .312, which isn’t great by most stretches for a college baseball team. So not only are the Gamecocks struggling to hit for average, the on-base percentage and slugging have dramatically dipped.

Through the first 17 SEC games, where the Gamecocks were 13-4, they had a slash line of .269/.407/.531 with a 1.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a BABIP of .335.

So those productive numbers are down and the Gamecocks just aren’t getting on base at a good enough clip to justify the almost 11 strikeouts per game.

That’s not a great recipe for a team built around getting on base and driving in those runs with extra-base hits.YouTube page!]

South Carolina isn’t grinding out at-bats the same way it was early in SEC play. Through the first 17 league games, Gamecock batters were seeing 4.2 pitches per every plate appearance with 2.5 of those being strikes.

Over the last nine games, batters are seeing 4.1 pitches on average with 2.5 of those strikes.

Situational hitting

This is where the Gamecocks have really struggled, largely because of empty at-bats and missed chances with men on and men in scoring position.

South Carolina is slashing .221/.323/.338 with runners on base over this nine-game stretch with 39 of its 136 at-bats resulting in a strikeout. That’s 28.7% of at-bats when men are on ending without the ball being put in play.

The numbers get a little bit better average-wise with runners in scoring position at .228/.289/.392. The Gamecocks, though, are striking out at an insanely high clip with a runner at second base or better. South Carolina’s had 79 at-bats with RISP the last three weekends with 23 strikeouts, which is 29.1% of at-bats. That’s slightly higher than with runners on but with only 79 at-bats with a man in scoring position, those strikeouts become even more critical. South Carolina is averaging 8.8 at-bats with RISP during this stretch.

South Carolina with two outs is hitting .245/.362/.378 with 30 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Leadoff conundrum

It’s been a revolving door at leadoff spot through most of the season but Dylan Brewer had some productive weeks hitting at the top of the lineup. South Carolina switched it up the last week with not a ton of great results.

Michael Braswell shifted up and ultimately went 1-for-12 with a walk and five strikeouts at Arkansas. He did hit into a few tough-luck outs as well. Brewer went 1-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts while seeing his 22-game on base streak snapped.

Before Tuesday’s game, the numbers tended to favor Brewer as the leadoff man over Braswell. In 41 at-bats in the leadoff spot he’s hitting .293/.463/.317 with a 1.3 K/BB ratio and a .440 BABIP. When he’s not hitting leadoff he’s hitting .247/.398/.539 with a 1.6 K/BB ratio and a .302 BABIP.

Braswell, on the other hand, is hitting .264/.379/.391 with a 1.4 K/BB ratio and a .341 BABIP when he’s not hitting leadoff. In the leadoff spot he’s hitting 3-for-17 with one walk and six strikeouts. All three of his hits are singles.

Brewer hit leadoff against Charlotte and went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, walked three times and struck out once. Braswell hit in the six-hole and had a hit in three at-bats with two walks and no strikeouts.

What’s next

The big thing is getting on base and hitting for power. South Carolina doesn’t have to hit for a high average to be effective, but it has to get back to what its identity is and was for the first 40 games of the season that helped the Gamecocks build a national seed resume.

If hitting for power isn’t there – which it hasn’t been – then the Gamecocks have to string hits together and they just aren’t right now. Getting experienced hitters like Braylen Wimmer, Talmadge LeCroy and Will McGillis back into the fold and timed up should help.

One of the biggest holes right now has been Ethan Petry, who is struggling over this three-week stretch.

In his last nine SEC games, he’s 6-for-35 with six walks, 13 strikeouts and four RBIs. His last home run in SEC play came in the second game against Florida on April 21.

Getting him going and getting length back into the lineup should help the Gamecocks. To what degree is still unknown and could be a big factor in if South Carolina is hosting or not come June.

South Carolina showed some progress Tuesday night with three home runs and nine runs while walking 10 times. The .432 on-base percentage was the best since the North Florida game three games ago.

The Gamecocks nonetheless lost their final midweek game, falling to Charlotte, 11-9, at Founders Park.