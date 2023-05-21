The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament is set for May 23-28 in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

South Carolina is the No. 6 seed and opens play Tuesday against Georgia.

Tennessee is the defending tournament champion after beating Florida, 8-5, in the 2022 championship game for the program's fourth SEC title.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last 10 Men's College World Series finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC tournament features 12 teams, which are seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The champions of the SEC East and SEC West will be seeded No. 1 and No. 2 based on their conference winning percentage, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 will receive at-large bids to the tournament. Seeds 1-4 also receive first-round byes.

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 open SEC tournament play on Tuesday, May 23 in a single-elimination format, double-elimination action starts Wednesday, May 24. The championship game will return to single-elimination play on Saturday, May 28.

Here is the 2023 tournament schedule:

Tuesday, May 23

10:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Georgia SEC Network

TBD Game 2: No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Texas A&M SEC Network

5:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Alabama SEC Network

TBD Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri SEC Network

Wednesday, May 24

10:30 a.m. Game 5: No. 3 LSU vs. Winner Game 1 SEC Network

TBD Game 6: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 SEC Network

5:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner Game 4 SEC Network

TBD Game 8: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 4 SEC Network

Thursday, May 25

10:30 a.m. Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 SEC Network

TBD Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 SEC Network

5:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 SEC Network

TBD Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 SEC Network

Friday, May 26

4 p.m. Game 13: Loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 11 SEC Network

TBD Game 14: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12 SEC Network

Saturday, May 27

1 p.m. Game 15: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13 SEC Network

TBD Game 16: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 14 SEC Network

Sunday, May 28

3 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2