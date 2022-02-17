CAROLINA BASEBALL: Newcomers have shot at impact from outset

South Carolina baseball will get its first real look at a troop of newcomers when the season opens Friday vs. UNC Greensboro in Columbia.

There are almost 20 new faces on this year’s roster, most of which will be asked to serve a role in 2022. As the season begins, let’s take a look at which new faces could make the biggest impact early.

James Hicks, Michael Esposito

Both are junior college pitchers who will be a big factor in the Gamecocks’ rotation. Hicks is going to be the Gamecocks’ No. 2 starter entering the season and has a high likelihood of sticking in the rotation once Julian Bosnic returns.

He’s been up in the low-90s on his fastball with a really good breaking ball and an ability to pitch to contact. He had a rough debut to start the preseason but ended with two really solid performances.

Esposito is another JUCO arm and will provide a left-handed option out of the bullpen. He’s been up to 91 mph on his fastball and that velocity should creep up some. If it does, then he has a chance to be a vital back-end piece.

Entire Division I transfer class

All four transfers from Division I schools are going to play, with most starting. Brandt Belk (Missouri) will either play in left or at first depending on where Josiah Sightler is in the field. Kevin Madden (Virginia Tech) should start at first. Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt) has a case to be the opening day man in centerfield.

Noah Hall (App State) will be the Gamecocks’ swingman with the ability to start if needed but be a middle reliever, setup man or closer out of the bullpen.

Michael Braswell

Only three true freshmen since 2000 have started at shortstop and Michael Braswell has the chance to become No. 4. A highly touted prospect out of high school, Braswell got to campus and immediately chiseled out a role in the infield.

He’s smooth on the infield and his bat-to-ball skills make him a good piece in the lineup as well. He’ll also be a factor on the mound, getting up into the mid-90s on his fastball with deceptive off-speed pitches.

The freshman has a chance to be a mainstay in the lineup this year and for however long his career at South Carolina is.

Freshmen hitters

South Carolina has three freshmen who have a chance to see time at the DH spot: Carson Hornung, Thad Ector and Cole Messina. Hornung is a lefty while Ector is a switch-hitter. Both put together good preseason performances.

Messina is a really good hitter as a freshman and will be a factor either at the DH or at first base once healthy. He’s coming off arm surgery in the preseason but won’t miss much time in the regular season.

Talmadge LeCroy

LeCroy could be lumped into the freshman hitter category, but his value is on the defensive end too. LeCroy is a solid defensive catcher continuing to make strides while also adding some pop at the plate. He led the team in home runs during preseason scrimmages.

He’ll provide depth at catcher to where Colin Burgess won’t have to catch 50-plus games and can also play a bevy of spots on the infield as well.

Matthew Becker

Becker didn’t pitch in the fall but came in this spring and showed he can help impact this staff. A freshman lefty, Becker has been up to 91 mph on his fastball and showcased an effective curveball.

He had some good appearances early but struggled in his final preseason outing. South Carolina can opt to use him in a few different ways, even starting him in the midweek or coming out of the bullpen on weekends.

