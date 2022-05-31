CAROLINA BASEBALL: Looks like Kingston will get another year

South Carolina baseball will have at least one more season under head coach Mark Kingston, according to a report.

D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Friday night that Kingston will return for his sixth year and fifth full season with the Gamecocks.

Kingston took over before the 2018 season, taking the Gamecocks to a Super Regional. Since then the results have been mixed with South Carolina making just one tournament appearance in the past three full seasons with one COVID-shortened year.

In the years the Gamecocks missed the tournament, it was record-wise some of the worst over the previous 50 years. South Carolina finished .500 in 2019 with eight SEC wins and went 27-28 this season, the first losing season since 1996.

If South Carolina fired him this year before July 1, the Gamecocks would owe him $2.2 million. The buyout number would drop on that date to $1.4 million. Kingston signed an extension after last season, which ended in a regional.

