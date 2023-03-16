The first month of the season for Mark Kingston and South Carolina was all about winning baseball games and figuring out what the Gamecocks had on this year’s squad.

Mission accomplished on both for the most part.

South Carolina has just one loss in 17 tries while Kingston is pleased with what he’s seen from the Gamecocks, especially while figuring out the roles in the bullpen.

“Much more so than we did a month ago. Hicks and Jerzembeck back there in the bullpen give us a spark,” Kingston said. "And allows us to not ask any of those other guys to do more than one to two innings max at a time. We have a much better feel than we did a month ago. It will still evolve but I feel good about where it is.”

South Carolina’s bullpen has a sub-2.70 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP this season, buoyed by guys like James Hicks, Cade Austin, Eli Jerzembeck, Chris Veach and others.

Ahead of the midweek game, the pitching staff had given giving up a paltry 48 runs. Teams were slashing .201/.272/.282 against South Carolina’s arms with 173 strikeouts to 45 walks.

“We’re doing a really nice job, coach (Justin) Parker and this staff, this year of minimizing walks and minimizing free 90s,” Kingston said. “If you have stuff and don’t help the other team you’re hard to score on. Combine that with a defense that has really good range in the outfield and up the middle, you have a chance. You’re really hard to score runs on, especially in bunches.”

Where they’ve been great is working through jams, holding teams to just .219 with runners on base and stranding on average 6.7 runners per game.

“It’s huge. It obviously makes us feel better we have a pretty elite defense behind us. Coach Parker has kind of drilled it into our head and made it our identity,” said Jack Mahoney, who has a 3.00 ERA in four starts.

“We don’t care who you are or the situation, we’re going to punch you in the mouth. Just take it one pitch at a time. Don’t make it a whole at-bat. One pitch at a time.”

The next step is continuing to progress offensively, and the Gamecocks have certainly shown progress there compared to where they were last season.

Ahead of the midweek game, South Carolina was averaging 11.1 runs per game while slashing .311/.455/.615. The strikeout numbers are fairly high. but South Carolina is also walking 112 times and has been hit by 50 pitches.

Right now South Carolina’s hitters are pleased with the identity this group has with one game until league play starts.

“I think we’re a really tough offense to pitch to. We’ll wear pitches, we’ll take our walks,” Caleb Denny said. “If you throw it over the middle of the plate we’ll hammer it and take our best swing. I don't know if you can put a label on it but I think it’s a tough offense.”

The Gamecocks have to find a leadoff hitter, which looks like it will be Denny for the foreseeable future.

Denny got off to a hot start but is 4-for-33 of his last eight games with 12 strikeouts. He did have a grand slam in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday and squared a few more balls up.

“I like the look of Caleb there but we have to get him hitting again. He’s in a little bit of a funk right now. But he probably may end up being the right guy there,” Kingston said. “He’s speedy, he’s athletic and a left-handed leadoff hitter is ideal. I think he’s probably the guy, all things considered, but we have to get him going.”