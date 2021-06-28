CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston, others get contract extensions

COLUMBIA -- Mark Kingston received a contract extension as approved by South Carolina's Board of Trustees.

Kingston, who had two years remaining on his deal, earned a two-year extension running through June 30, 2025, with no salary increase and the buyout structure going back to what it was in his original contract with four years remaining.

The Gamecocks, after a tough 2019 and the 2020 season being canceled, returned to the NCAA postseason as part of a 34-23 season and finished 16-14 in the SEC regular season.

South Carolina hosted a regional as a No. 2 seed but did not advance to the Super Regionals.

Kingston is 111-81 in his time at South Carolina (41-49 in the SEC) with two NCAA Tournament appearances, including one trip to the Super Regionals in 2018.

New men's soccer coach Tony Annan also had a four-year contract approved by the board and will earn $172,854 annually. Annan is the second-ever coach in program history, coming in this offseason from Atlanta United to replace Mark Berson.

Women's basketball assistants Lisa Boyer and Jolette Law earned one-year contract extensions running through March 2022 with no salary increases. Boyer will earn $300,000 while Law receives $275,000.