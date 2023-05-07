South Carolina baseball’s spiral continued Sunday.

The Gamecocks came into game three trying to do what it did last week against Auburn and salvage a game. That didn’t happen with South Carolina falling behind early and going cold offensively in a 9-2 loss at Kentucky.

South Carolina’s been swept now for the first time this season. It’s also the first sweep at the hands of Kentucky since 2012.

“We just have to keep working. The bottom line, this game will humble you. Just went you think you got it all figured out, the game will humble you,” Mark Kingston said. We all have to go back to work: coaches, players. We have to go back to work and get this thing back to where it was two weeks ago.”

It was much of the same early for South Carolina with miscues and unforced errors putting the Gamecocks into yet another early hole.

Kentucky scored twice in the first, once on a failed pickoff mixed with an error then a RBI single. Dylan Brewer hit a game-tying, two-run homer but the Wildcats immediately answered with three more in the third on just one hit.

Brewer finished his day with that home run and a double.

Starter Matthew Becker was charged with an error and walked the bases loaded. He issued a bases-loaded walk and hit a batter to bring in two runs.

He finished going just four innings, giving up five runs (three earned) and walking five in the process to just four strikeouts.

South Carolina starters have now given up at least five earned in five of their last six SEC games. The Gamecocks committed three errors, two charged to Becker.

“We were focused. Of course, we were focused. We wanted to come out here and win. Beck made two of the errors,” Kingston said. “It’s not like you can put that all on the defense. We played poorly and they played well. Bottom line.”

The tide turned in the sixth when Eli Jerzembeck, who had pitched well, had to leave during the first batter after injury.

He threw a pitch to Jackson Gray and immediately motioned for a trainer before leaving the game. The Gamecocks’ highly touted right-hander was visibly emotional in the dugout after leaving.

The Gamecocks kept Kentucky at bay in the middle innings but couldn’t muster up anything against starter Zack Lee, who scattered seven hits over 6.2 innings.

He didn’t walk anyone -- a staple to the South Carolina offense -- while striking out a career-high 12. The lone runs he allowed came in the third inning on the Brewer blast.

“He had good stuff. He’s a good, veteran pitcher with a good fastball. He can move the ball around and had good command, for the most part, all day,” Kingston said. He just kept us off balance.”

South Carolina did put up eight hits but couldn’t string enough together against the Wildcats to win. The best chance late came in the seventh when Brewer came up with two outs and two on base.

He put a charge into one that carried near the track in center but died. Kentucky put the game away the following inning with a two-out, two-run homer off Nick Proctor.

South Carolina stranded eight more Sunday while going 2-for-15 with runners on base.

“Right now it’s hard for us to string together the types of rallies and grind guys down like we have all year,” Kingston said. “It’s a challenge for us right now.”

South Carolina now has eight regular season games left to right things before the postseason with a trip to Arkansas looming.

“This team works hard and they have grit,” Kingston said. “We didn’t get the record we have by accident. It’s a good team, a strong team and a team that does things the right way. Sometimes this league and this game will punch you in the mouth. We have to respond the right way.”

South Carolina is back at home for a midweek game Tuesday against North Florida at 4 p.m.