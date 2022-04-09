 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks tie series with Georgia

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team scored multiple runs in four innings, including five in the bottom of the eighth, in a 13-7 win over No. 14 Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Founders Park.

Colin Burgess led the way for the Carolina offense, driving in four runs and scoring three. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Carolina an 8-2 lead. Brandt Belk, Andrew Eyster and Talmadge LeCroy each had two RBI apiece.

Will Sanders earned the win on the mound. He struck out nine in 6.1 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. Matthew Becker picked up his first save of his Gamecock career, striking out five in 2.2 innings.

Carolina plated a pair of runs in the second as Burgess scored Eyster on a groundout and Josiah Sightler came home on a wild pitch. The Gamecocks added three in the fourth and Burgess' blast in the fifth put the Gamecocks up six. Georgia would chip away at the lead, scoring two in both the seventh and eighth frame, but a five-spot in the bottom of the eighth had a bases loaded walk to Belk and two-run hits from LeCroy and Eyster.

Postgame notes

• Carolina's offense registered a season-high 11 walks on Saturday.

• Carolina has 26 strikeouts on the mound in the first two games of the Georgia series.

• Burgess tied a career high with four RBI in the win.

• Sanders now has 11 career wins as a Gamecock.

Up next

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs close out the three-game series on Sunday, April 10 at 12 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network with Roy Phillpot and Roddy Jones on the call.

Gamecocks fall to Georgia Friday

COLUMBIA - No. 14 Georgia scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 3-2, Friday night at Founders Park.

Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single from Fernando Gonzalez, but Carolina came back to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Colin Burgess' double scores Josiah Sightler. After a Matt Hogan double put runners on second and third, Georgia intentionally walked Brandt Belk to load the bases. With two away, Braylen Wimmer hit a liner off the pitcher's hand to the second baseman, who couldn't come up with it, scoring Burgess.

Georgia started the ninth with a walk. After a strikeout, Ben Anderson walked. Cole Tate brought in the tying run with a single to right and Corey Collins brought in the winning run on an RBI fielder's choice.

